Last Week’s Most Important Retail Tech Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





AiFi, Cainz Corporation, Amazon, Adyen, Pinterest, Waitrose, QuikTrip, and more RTIH articles that caught our attention last week:

AiFi Launches Japan’s First Autonomous Store with Cainz Corporation

Cainz Corporation, a Japanese home center chain with 230 stores, has announced a new standalone location called Cainz Mobile Store on the first floor of its headquarters in Honjo City, Saitama Prefecture.

Computer vision technology implemented in US-based AiFi-powered stores will allow customers to purchase Cainz-branded household and snack items without going through a cash register or self-checkout.

This will open in the near future and may expand to other locations in the future.

Download the Cainz app, present the QR code at the gate, enter the store, and start shopping.

To complete your payment, exit the store and wait for your digital receipt. A digital receipt will be sent through the app as soon as you leave the store.

The system is powered by computer vision via ceiling cameras that recognize customer movements and the items they pick up, and automatically processes payments via a smartphone application.

QuikTrip leverages Amazon Just Walk Out technology to enable checkout-free store first

US convenience store QuikTrip has opened a store in Tulsa powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. This is our first venture into the no-checkout space.

Visitors to the new location (inside the BOK Tower at One Williams Center) can enter by inserting their credit card at the entrance gate, shop as usual, and then exit.

Just Walk Out technology determines which items the shopper picks up and puts back on the shelf, and the inserted credit card is charged for the items taken as they walk away.

Pricer study examines pressure on stores to go digital

Pressure on stores pushes brick-and-mortar stores to play more digital roles and support e-commerce operations, driving UK retailers to accelerate investment in digitizing physical locations technology roadmap prioritizes autonomous, replenishment and contactless capabilities. , according to a Pricer study.

Too Many Supply Chain Executives Think Small When They Should Think Big

Much of the supply chain was designed for another era, said Britten Rudd, a consultant and former Amazon executive.

In a LinkedIn post, in response to The Hill’s article claiming that supply chains are being transformed, Ladd said: In fact, most of the activity around the world related to supply chains is incremental improvement at best.

Amazon Fresh schedules important appointments in brick-and-mortar stores.

Claire Peters has been appointed Vice President of Worldwide AmazonFresh and Peter Bowrey has been appointed Vice President of AmazonFresh Store Operations.

Peters was a Managing Director at Woolworths Supermarkets.

Her resume also includes a stint as Chief Operating Officer of Tesco Stores.

Mr. Bowley, on the other hand, has worked for Tesco for over 30 years in various functions and internationally.

Most recently, he was the Retail Director for Boots.

Global IT Director Chris Norman Leaves Dyson for New Opportunities

Chris Norman left Dyson to serve as Global IT Director for Digital Business Technologies.

In a LinkedIn post dated August 15, he said:

He added:

Adyen completes its in-house designed payment terminal portfolio

Adyen has launched the first self-designed payment terminal running on the company’s single technology platform.

The platform acts as a payment gateway, payment service provider, offers risk management and local acquisition.

Waitrose Creates First Pinterest Pin Extension for Summer Food Festival Campaign

Pinterest has launched Waitroses’ newest campaign on its platform, showcasing a colorful variety of culinary offerings this summer.

Raising awareness of its range of quality products and everyday foods, the retailer is the first to utilize Pin Extension, Pinterest’s immersive advertising format, aiming to inspire Pinners to prepare delicious meals. .

Playrcarts Glen Dormieux’s 5 retail tech questions

RTIH asks key players in the retail tech space what they think of the sector and throws random questions to keep them on their toes. This time he asks Playrcart founder Glen Dormieux his five questions.

5 Retail Tech Funding Rounds You Should Know About

RTIH brings together retail tech ventures with buzz about funding rounds, including Shopic, KatKin, CleverTap and Ottonomy.IO.

