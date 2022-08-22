The litigation industry, left alone, poses a threat to American innovation





During my time in Congress, I worked to advocate for the people of Texas striving to live the American Dream. Small business owners struggle to keep doors open, innovators work tirelessly to develop the next big idea, and are job creators who empower our economies and communities.

Today, however, the deck is increasingly hostile to innovators. They face over-regulation from the government bureaucracy that too often hinders free enterprise. Additionally, large, well-funded private litigation financiers are using patents and abusive lawsuits to extort huge sums from American corporations. With little media attention to this trend, entrepreneurs across the country are suffering from its effects.

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Cantor recently said: [the motive of a private equity firm is] Designed to hollow out or roll up the industry and essentially cash out. Its business model often runs wildly against the law.

Kanter and I don’t agree on everything, but he’s on point when it comes to the growth of litigation finance business models driven by a thriving private equity industry. Increasingly, the targets are American companies, large and small. In fact, last year patent law became his second most active practice in litigation funding, according to a survey conducted by Bloomberg Law. That’s because the risks and costs of filing patent litigation are low, and the potential rewards are very high.

A case in point is the large settlement awarded to VLSI in a fruitless lawsuit against Intel, America’s largest semiconductor maker. VLSI, which is funded by Fortress Investment Group, owned by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, was sentenced to $2 billion in a patent infringement lawsuit. The US Patent and Trademark Office recognizes that there is a reasonable chance that the patent at issue will be invalid.

What legal system, or for that matter, the patent system, allows such abuses?

The damage to business and American innovation is devastating. According to one study, if a company were to settle one of these patent infringement lawsuits or lose it in court, it would cut its investment in research and development by an average of more than $160 million over the next two years. Another study, published in Harvard Business Review, found that if lawsuits weren’t dismissed, companies would slash patent acquisitions, and he cut investments in research and development by nearly 50 percent.

Defending against this kind of abusive patent litigation, funded by a powerful organization with deep pockets, drives huge costs for American innovators. Fortunately, there are concrete, bipartisan steps policymakers can take to level the playing field and crack down on the bad guys who abuse the U.S. patent system.

One common-sense proposal was made by Senators Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Thom Tillis (RN.C.). Federal courts can also take steps to uniformly require disclosure of third-party litigation funds, if any, in patent infringement suits.

In an era of rapid inflation and shortages of high-tech products that threaten both the economy and national security, allow the greedy and fast-growing litigation finance industry to weaponize the patent system and further jeopardize economic growth. It won’t work.

Dick Army represented the Texas 26th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives from 1995 until his retirement in 2003. He wrote this column for his Dallas Morning News.

