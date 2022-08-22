electric plane take off





Spain’s two airports represent both the past and the future of civil aviation. In the eastern part of the country, more than 100 jets, including the giant A380, shine like a mirage under the scorching Iberian sun at Teruel Airport, a parking lot of past technology. Only a few of these gas guzzlers are likely to fly again. His ATLAS flight test center in Villacarrillo, about 250 miles south, provides a runway for a new class of much smaller aircraft called electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The future of the giant jets we fly today and the companies that operate them is changing as more countries and companies agree to cut emissions. Tony Douglas, Group CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, said at the Global Aerospace Summit in Abu Dhabi in May, “The biggest challenge for commercial aviation is the A commitment to a net zero carbon footprint in 2020. Flying accounts for only 2.5% of CO2 emissions, but these emissions are generated by the relatively small number of people who fly each year, and the industry We are poised to scale up.It’s very difficult to reduce flight-related emissions without grounding the aircraft.”Everyone in this room is convinced that the physics of powered flight will meet its objectives.” I think you understand [net zero] It gets very difficult very quickly,” added Douglas.

Not surprisingly, engineers and scientists around the world are vying for successful zero-emission flights. The challenge of replicating the electric vehicle (EV) revolution in the air is simply that it takes more energy to defy gravity. It is easier to move a heavy battery by car along a flat road than to lift it into the air by plane or helicopter. (Clean aviation fuels, liquids or gases from sustainable sources, are still very expensive and, according to a PwC report, becoming widely available over a decade or more will be cost-effective. It’s also not expensive.It’s the fuel of the future for long-distance flights.)

The challenge with recreating the EV revolution in the air, simply put, is that it takes more energy to defy gravity.

From makeshift garages to high-profile multinationals, designers and mechanics are using 3D printers to build prototypes, and some companies are already testing electric aircraft. Some start from scratch. Others are looking to retrofit existing planes. And then there’s eVTOL, which could be the helicopter taxi of the future. Much like the Wright brothers, many innovators have repeatedly been forced to go back to the drawing board, designing and testing new fuselages, motors and fuels. (So ​​far, the hybrid plane has flown 341 miles, and the battery-powered helicopter has kept him airborne for 15 minutes.) All of these experiments may be paying off. You could fly a route from New York to Philadelphia or Rhode Island without emitting CO2.

One of the indicators of who comes out on top in technology betting is tracking money. Airlines and investors are eyeing both short-range electric aircraft and eVTOL prototypes. Over the past year he has seen over 6 eVTOL startups raise billions of dollars. German Lily and Volocopter. UK Vertical Aerospace. And Brazilian Eve.

American Airlines last year announced a $25 million investment in Vertical Aerospace to pre-order 250 VX aircraft capable of carrying four passengers over a range of 100 miles for $1 billion. Archer Aviation has secured over $1 billion in funding from a group of companies including United Airlines. The automaker also wants a piece of his burgeoning eVTOL pie, with Stellantis acquiring a minority stake in Archer. Honda is developing its own hybrid air taxi.

Neil Baxter, PwC partner based in Seattle, said: “Within the United States, nearly half of all scheduled commercial flights are less than 500 miles and can be delivered by carbon-free aircraft, so there is huge potential for immediate impact.”

The basic business model for airlines looking to buy electric planes is the idea that lower fuel and maintenance costs will lower operating costs, allowing more point-to-point flights. This will enable us to tap into a vast underutilized network of local and regional airfields. It also contributes to alleviating congestion at large airports and highways.

In 2020, AeroTEC, a company based in the growing air corridor east of Seattle, will fly the world’s largest all-electric airplane at its test center in Moses Lake, replacing a conventional Cessna Grand Caravan with batteries and electric propulsion. magniX, a company specializing in technology. The flight was a big step in exploring the next generation of aviation, but it also made it clear that there is a long way to go. The weight of the Grand Caravan’s batteries essentially meant that the plane could not carry passengers or cargo.

“We recognized in 2019, [during] Flight demonstrations in 2020 showed that the maturity of the technology was not production ready. “But if you don’t start trying, you’ll never make it to production.” are producing. Los Angeles-based airline Surfair signed deals with AeroTEC and magniX last spring to equip its Cessna aircraft with hybrid and electric powertrains. This is expected to reduce the company’s CO2 emissions by 50% and operating costs by 25%.

The potential market for mods is huge. Surfair says it currently has more than 15,000 of his 9- to 19-seat turboprops flying regional routes. As a sign of the entrepreneurial spirit that permeates the electric aviation industry, Human is also experimenting with hydrogen fuel. At 1,000 watt-hours per kilometer, hydrogen fuel has about four times the energy of the installed battery system. “We take fuel cells out of buses and put them in planes,” Human says as if he were building a go-kart.

Still, Human thinks batteries could evolve quickly and prove more reliable and easier to work with than hydrogen. “We know technology is advancing rapidly. In 10 years, [provide] 800 watt hours per kilo. “

AeroTEC’s neighbor Eviation has taken a radically different approach by designing an all-new aircraft shaped like a porpoise and offering less drag than traditional airplanes. Alice, known as the aircraft, can carry up to nine passengers and at a speed of 400 kilometers per hour, he can fly 880 kilometers, enough to go from Munich to Paris. Scheduled for a test flight this summer in Moose Lake, Washington, Alice is powered by two of her 640-kilowatt motors, also made by magniX, and has the power of 4,260 standard electric scooters. .

“This is the biggest change in the aviation industry since the world transitioned from the super constellation to the 707,” said Gregory Davis, president of Eviation, referring to the aircraft that marks the switch from piston propeller propulsion to jets. said. “We are moving into the next era of aviation.” Eviation was co-founded by Israeli physicist Omer Bar-Yohay and, like magnX, is managed by New Zealand-born billionaire Richard Chandler in Singapore. based in Clermont Investment Group.

With the prospect of zero emissions and 30-50% cost savings, Eviation has already won two customers. Massachusetts-based commuter airline Cape Air plans to purchase 75 aircraft. His DHL, a global cargo giant, cites 30 minutes of fast-charging time per hour of flight as an attraction, and by 2024 he hopes to have 12 Alice eCargo planes in its fleet. is.

eVTOL has a special charm when it comes to capturing the imagination. Not every driveway is a flying car, but some of the prototypes already on the market hint at an amazing future of urban mobility. Unlike traditional helicopters, electric helicopters cannot carry weight and cannot fly very far. But they tend to be quieter (thanks to electric motors), safer (thanks to multiple smaller rotors), and cheaper to operate (thanks to reduced maintenance and fuel costs).

Balkiz Sarihan, Head of Urban Air Mobility Strategy at Airbus, envisions three niche markets for its City Airbus, a four-passenger eVTOL currently in development: airport shuttles, ambulances and minibuses for ecotourism. I’m here. “We are developing solutions that extend the capabilities of traditional helicopters and in some cases create new markets,” he says. In fact, a lot of time and effort went into designing the rotors for the eight motors, so they left a minimal noise his footprint. “It’s not just the decibels of noise that matter, it’s the acoustics,” he says Sarihan.

City Airbus and most other prototypes can use existing helipads, so no additional infrastructure for eVTOL is needed beyond charging stations for now. In the future, Salihan said, we could envision specialized birchports, perhaps adjacent to train stations, with shops and other airport-like amenities.

Judging by the number of electric aviation startups, which Eviation’s Davis estimates to be about 400, it’s easy to see as much traffic in the skies above Manhattan and other busy urban centers as there is on the ground in just a few years. can be imagined. “We don’t have hundreds of different vehicles in operation, but not one or he two vehicles,” he said. “Different missions. He has different architectures for different types. This is not a one-size-fits-all nor a winner-take-all type of market.”

The prerequisites for success are expertise and perseverance, as well as a large amount of money. It can take six, eight, or ten years from blueprint to flight of the first passenger. It’s not just the technical challenges that slow the pace, but also the stringent certification and safety requirements that require a high degree of redundancy.

“If you’re going to go down a certain path, get 500 to 1,000 people, spend a billion dollars, and design something, you have to make sure it happens. 10 or 20 years of competition. If not, it’s not worth it.”This is nothing like an iPad. We put it out, they love it, and in two years they plan to upgrade. That’s why I can’t go.”

Meanwhile, on Teruel’s desolate tarmac, giant multi-engine jets once hailed as the future of aviation await to be stripped of parts, sold or redeployed when demand soars. . “Aerospace is hard,” says Asseily, a trained mechanical engineer who has invested in disruptive technology his entire career, succinctly. He adds that eVTOL is just like any other plane, up to a point. “Electric aerospace is novel. Vertical electric aerospace is technically difficult and novel.

Author Profile: Raymond Colitt is a journalist with 30 years of experience reporting, writing, and editing stories from around the world, including Brazil, Germany, and the United States. He has worked for The Times, Reuters, Bloomberg and currently works in Berlin, Los Angeles and Brasilia.

