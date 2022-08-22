Nominations for Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2022 are now open





With an updated category line-up, enhanced submission criteria and outstanding market recognition, nominations for the Innovation Awards 2022 are now open as Channel Asia raises the bar for industry excellence across ASEAN.

Set for Tuesday, December 6th, the Innovation Awards 2022 will be held as an in-person black tie event bringing the Channels together under the roof of Channel Asia at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

A step away from predictable award programs, expertise across local and regional ecosystems is not only recognized and celebrated, but innovative examples of partner best practices are featured in Southeast Asia’s leading business technology publications. further amplified through Channel Asia.

Notable enhancements include increased prioritization of customer case studies to showcase the innovative capabilities of expert partners, efforts to expand reach to all countries across the region, It is centered around an enhanced focus on both.

Reflecting the market, the Innovation Awards 2022 will recognize the outstanding performance of managed service providers, system integrators and value-added resellers, along with cutting-edge start-ups, cloud specialists, independent software vendors, consultancy giants, boutique agencies and applications. Complemented by developers — all working together, all contributing.

Likewise, innovation at the vendor and distributor level will be expanded to recognize key channel champions, creative thinkers, consistent performers and market leaders.

To achieve this, the Innovation Awards 2022 will honor channels across eight categories: Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, ASEAN-Wide Innovation, Startup Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.

Nominations are now open and will run until Friday, September 30th. Nominations can be submitted by individuals, employees, employers, or business partners and are only open to ASEAN-based individuals and eligible persons.

Entries are free and accepted from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, in addition to Hong Kong, Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos. All parties may submit regional (ASEAN and Hong Kong) and/or country-specific nominations.

Finalists and winners are selected by an executive judging panel made up of business leaders from partner, vendor and distributor organizations.

2022 Innovation Award Categories:

Partner innovation

Partner Innovation recognizes pioneering technology specialists and collaboration providers, as well as customer innovation and excellence across key market segments of enterprise, midmarket and SMB.

Innovation

Tech Innovation recognizes partners who leverage established and emerging solutions, backed by a deep level of expertise and professional services, to raise the level of innovation for their customers.

Innovation across ASEAN

ASEAN-wide Innovation recognizes partners who are headquartered in Southeast Asia and deliver customer innovation. This partner is a market-leading specialist who thrives in challenging end-user environments, generating new ideas and results through unconventional approaches to technical consulting and implementation. Note: This award is for partners who are headquartered in Southeast Asia as a global presence for their company. This is not open to multinational companies with global headquarters, with regional hubs in Southeast Asia.

startup innovation

Startup Innovation honors market-leading startups building their own businesses to bring innovative new technologies to the ASEAN market. Note: All submissions must be from ASEAN-based startups.

Vendor innovation

Vendor Innovations implements market-leading approaches to engagement and enablement across key technology segments of cloud, security, hardware, software, networking, and specialists to deliver innovative solutions and services to customers Evaluate vendors that help partners.

Distributor innovation

Distributor Innovation recognizes distributors who lead ecosystem innovation and growth through innovative approaches to vendor engagement and partner potential across core categories of hardware, software, specialists, incubation and creativity .

personal innovation

Personal Innovation recognizes outstanding individuals who contribute to customer, corporate and channel success through innovative approaches to management, channel, sales, technical and marketing positions.

hall of fame

The Hall of Fame recognizes long-standing leaders who have contributed to the development and strengthening of the ASEAN channel. In 2022, he will have three inductees into the Channel Asia Hall of Fame, determined by his panel of industry jury executives and previous inductees.

