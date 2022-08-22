Utah Tech to Build New Gaming Room for College Esports Teams – St George News





st. Beneath the floors of GEORGE treadmills, rock climbing walls, pools and weight racks, another competitive scene has found a new home at the Utah Tech University’s Massive Human Performance Center (Electronic Sports or eSports).

Utah Tech esports players compete online. Photo undated, St. George, Utah | Photo credit: Danny Finnegan, St. George News

The club’s new room features four side-by-side widescreen TVs, a Nintendo Switch, an Xbox One, and 12 powerful gaming computers provided through a partnership between the university and Dell. Two multi-monitor PCs manage the club’s online streaming platform where club members can join remotely.

Danny Finnegan, club president and senior researcher in interaction design, explained the purpose of the club and how Utah Tech is addressing the competitive esports scene where video game players earn millions of dollars a year. I talked about whether

When it comes to games, Finnegan said nearly every new game that comes out has a lot of depth. When it comes to esports, you can sink hundreds or thousands of hours, gain new experiences, meet new people, and level up your game.

Many of our players are unreachable audiences, people who don’t attend big events or sports days on campus. You can find the school spirit with us.

Growing up on video games like Pokémon, Finnegan began attending Super Smash Bros. buy-in tournaments at the age of 16.

Finnegan said his first tournament was a memorable one. He went to a small gamer’s gathering in Game Haven, St. George, but he didn’t know the other players. The tournament was double elimination. Finnegan quickly lost both matches.

Yeah, I was totally slapped, but I also met my longest friend.

Utah Tech esports players competing in a tournament at the Atwood Innovation Plaza. Undated photo, St. George, Utah | Photo credit: Danny Finnegan, St. George News

Despite suffering losses, Finnegan continued to participate in local tournaments, honing his gaming skills by analyzing his playstyle and the matches of other players, noticing mistakes he could take advantage of. Ultimately, Finnegan consistently placed him first in tournaments.

His success has led him to organize tournaments himself, join the Utah Techs esports team, coach players in Super Smash Bros. and lead the club.

Esports clubs have open lab days where any member can come to the club room and play their favorite game. However, most of the club activities revolve around six competitive gaming teams (one team per game): Overwatch 2, Valorant, Call of Duty, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate. , League of Legends.

Each team has a different spot on the team roster, usually with one alternate bench player per team. Each team will have tryouts at the beginning of the term.

Finnegan explained that he has a coach and manager for each team and a schedule among busy college students to train the regiment. We educate coaches on the different strategies they can use to manage their teams and encourage them to explore the metagame and watch the pros play.

Utah Tech esports teams compete in team tournaments. Undated photo, St. George, Utah | Photo credit: Danny Finnegan, St. George News

Similar to the world of sports, Utah Tech esports coaches guide players through video game drills and matches that isolate and develop specific skills unique to each game. Coaches stress the importance of clear communication between players in order to adapt play to the competition from game to game.

The team analyzes the mistakes and strengths of the team and competitors, much like a football coach, where the coach watches past games and analyzes footage from past games.

I practice twice a week, three times a week. We don’t usually talk about it because they’re usually working college students and we don’t want to cause burnout, Finnegan said.

Team practice relies on video games. For example, League of Legends has an average game time of 30-40 minutes, with even more practice time.

According to Finnegan, Utah Tech esports will scrimmage and compete in large tournaments against other colleges such as Utah Valley University and Southern Utah University, while Utah Tech esports will compete in a melee smash at Atwood Innovation Plaza. We host tournaments for Brothers every week.

Prize money ranges from $20 to $1000 depending on the size of the tournament throughout the year.

Finnegan says he likes to think of esports as its own entity, although there are some comparisons between physical sports and esports. One of his strengths in esports over many physical sports is its accessibility.

Utah Tech esports teams compete in team tournaments. Undated photo, St. George, Utah | Photo credit: Danny Finnegan, St. George News

Utah Tech Esports has about 200 last semester members, with about 600 following the club’s Instagram page and Discord server. Finnegan hopes the club will continue to expand. Once the student union is completed on campus, the esports club will move again to further expand available member space.

On Nov. 11, Finnegan said Utah Tech University will host an open gaming event with Utah state sponsor Ken Garf Esports.

The event aims to give high school and college students the opportunity to play games, connect with other gamers, and learn more about competing in high-level esports.

Truman Burgess was raised in Washington, Virginia, and Arizona. She graduated from BYU-Idaho, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English. Prior to joining St. George News in 2022, Truman served as editorial reporter and lead his copy for the Idaho news service Scroll. He won his club’s 2021 Best Student Column Award from the Idaho Press. When not reporting or writing, Truman spends his time doing Latin dances with his fiancé and climbing trees with his children.

