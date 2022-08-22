Hotel design and construction requires radical innovation





Hotel designs can be bland, as brands, owners, and lenders are not encouraged to take risks. External pressure is needed to boost innovation.

Sean O’Neal

Skift picked 15 hotel designers to watch last week. As I was helping put together that list, I noticed that innovation wasn’t as prevalent.

To learn more, we spoke with John Hardy, Chairman and Founder of The Hardy Group.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Hardy’s is a full-service development company for hotel investors and brands. Over 30 years, the group has participated in 870 hospitality projects worldwide with a total value of over $6 billion. Projects are typically urban hotels, resorts and select service hotels. Hardy Group also owns hospitality properties.

Hardy said the hotel development ecosystem has many incentives to stifle innovation.

“Brands still drive a lot of design,” says Hardy. “But many brands are doing the bare minimum to remain competitive.” It allows us to define a smaller target market to sell to,” Hardy says. “Well,” said Hardy. “So it’s like a closed system that repeats itself without improving the quality of the product.”

To encourage innovation, Hardy has created the Radical Innovation Award.

We are now in our 16th year. “The goal is to bring in outside influences and shake things up by creating a forum where talented, passionate people with great ideas can open up a forum and have the opportunity to bring their ideas to market.” Architects, engineers, students, and product developers from around the world who participate in this program will have the chance to win cash prizes and get noticed by industry leaders, as well as the University of Las Vegas integrated resorts and hotels. You have the chance to join Black Fire Innovation, a new tech incubator.

The Radical Innovation Awards unveiled several concepts that the industry has since embraced. They also inspired others to innovate.

The 2015 winner, Zoku, a Dutch-based co-living expert, currently owns multiple properties. Zoku recently began building a cohort of her workers remotely at his one of the facilities. In 2017, physics student Caspar Schols built a Douglas his fir-lined garden house with repositionable tiers and sliding walls for his mother. The cabin construction was a double-glazed inner shell covered with an insulated outer shell and a steel roof. This design reduces the need for artificial climate control. Today, Schols is making variations of the structure in his business called Cabin Anna, and the Hardy Group will be a client. Modular design.The 2020 winner, He Belstone’s Bruskin modular shower, is made of pre-cut glass panels that are easy to assemble by the construction team and clean by housekeepers. The awards unveiled themes such as eco-friendly design, glamping and tent hospitality, the rise of specialized alternative accommodation, and space travel.

One idea that gained momentum during the pandemic was glamping. Hardy believes nature-centered hospitality experiences will gain momentum in the years to come.

According to Hardy, products like glamping will open up segments the traditional hospitality market couldn’t serve.On the demand side, many consumers are opting for outdoor, They want the novelty of the tent, or van experience. Innovative design and processes have helped demonstrate the viability of the business model.

Indeed, at the annual IDEA Awards, Skift intends to play a role in fostering innovation across all travel verticals. (See this year’s shortlist here). I’m always reading tips and feedback.contact address [email protected] Or via LinkedIn.

