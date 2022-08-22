Technological innovations fueling the growth of global brewing equipment





brewing equipment market

increased consumption of beer; increased demand for brewing equipment from industrial breweries and SMEs; The growth of brew pubs and beer production companies is a major factor driving the global brewing equipment market. Companies operating in the brewing equipment market focus on customization, design, and automation. Manufacturers should focus on recent trends in the market and take advantage of incremental opportunities to expand their revenue streams. Fluctuations in raw material prices, such as steel, copper and aluminum, are impacting manufacturers’ profit margins. Nevertheless, companies need to invest in technology that will help them make better and more unique beers.

Introduction of the global brewing equipment market

Brewing equipment refers to various units or equipment used in beer production companies such as breweries and craft breweries. The term “brewery” refers to the process or business that produces beer. There is a growing demand among end-users for different categories of customized and automated brewing equipment, including micro and macro/industrial breweries. Companies in the brewing equipment market manufacture equipment using technology that can increase efficiency and reduce energy consumption. Innovations in home brewing machines, microbrewing equipment, electric brewing systems, home brewing kits, and automated brewing systems are creating great opportunities for market players.

Rise in beer consumption drives demand for brewing equipment

With strong demand from commercial and industrial end-users, the global brewing equipment market size is estimated to reach USD 23.3 billion by the end of 2031. The increasing number of breweries and restaurants has increased the demand for different types of equipment, which has also increased the demand for home brewing equipment and commercial beer brewing equipment. Beer is he one of the most preferred and most consumed alcoholic beverages in the world. The beer industry is expanding due to population growth in emerging countries and increased beer consumption by millennials. This is estimated to drive the demand for brewing equipment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific leads the way in beer consumption, followed by Europe. China consumes his 21.5% of all beer produced globally and the United States consumes her 12.8%. Germany, Russia, Japan and the UK also have high beer consumption. According to the Brewers Association, overall U.S. beer sales volume will grow by 1% in 2021. In the UK he saw an increase of 2.6%. 2018 saw the highest consumption in the UK in 45 years. This is anticipated to propel the brewing equipment market during the forecast period.

Growing brewpub and craft beer industry boosts global beer brewing equipment market

By offering an open and friendly atmosphere, microbreweries and brewpubs strengthen consumer bonds and increase loyalty. According to the Brewers Association, U.S. craft beer sales will grow 8% by volume in 2021, boosting the share of the U.S. beer market held by smaller independent breweries to 13.1%. rice field. A major reason for the significant increase in dollar sales was the return of beer sales volume from packaged sales to bars and restaurants. Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are projected to be emerging markets for brewing equipment worldwide. This is expected to boost the demand for brewing equipment in these regions during the forecast period.

Of the 9,247 breweries in the US, microbreweries and microbreweries will account for over 56% share in 2021. The growth of microbreweries and microbreweries is also continuing among European countries, especially among his smaller microbreweries of less than 30,000 barrels. Additionally, microbreweries accounted for nearly two-thirds of his total growth in the craft category, with brewpub sales growing as well. Therefore, the overall growth of the brewery market is expected to drive the brewery equipment market during the forecast period.

High Demand For Fermentation Units Boosting Brewing Equipment Market

In terms of product type, the fermentation units segment is estimated to hold a major share of the brewing equipment market during the forecast period. The fermentation unit segment is likely to grow at a notable CAGR due to the prolonged use of fermentation tanks during the brewing process. After the brewing and mashing process, the wort is stored in fermentation tanks for a long period of time for the fermentation process. Acid release increases the chances of tank deterioration. This will increase the need for fermenters, which in turn is projected to increase the fermentation tank segment during the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements in equipment and equipment customization are expected to drive the fermentation unit segment during the forecast period.

Increasing Opportunities in the Commercial Sector

As for the end-use industry, the global brewing equipment market is divided into commercial and industrial. The Commercial End Use Industry segment includes pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels. The demand for commercial brewing equipment is growing all over the world. The commercial segment is estimated to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in population, living standards, number of pubs, bars, etc. The industrial segment includes large producers of beer The industrial segment accounted for a large share of the brewing equipment market in 2021.

Regional Outlook of the Global Brewing Equipment Market

Europe is projected to account for a large share of the global brewing equipment market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increase in beer consumption and production in Europe and the growing beer industry in the region. Europe has about 10,000 breweries and is second only to Asia Pacific in terms of beer consumption. By country, the United States is the major market for brewing equipment. There are approximately 9964 breweries in the United States. Moreover, after China, the United States is the leading consumer and producer of beer.

Analysis of Key Players in the Global Brewing Equipment Market

The global brewing equipment market is fragmented with numerous players. Competition is expected to intensify with the entry of local players in the next few years. Manufacturers in the brewing equipment market are also focusing on technological advancements, partnering with smaller companies such as pubs, craft breweries, and industrial breweries (big beer producers). Several brewing equipment suppliers focus on meeting customer demands by following the latest trends in product customization.

Major companies operating in the global brewing equipment market include Alfa Laval, Brewtech, Tiantai, Criveller Group, Della Tofola, GEA Group, Hypro Group, Jinan Kasmann Machinery Co., Ltd., Kasper Schulz, Includes Meura, Missett and Paul Muller.

