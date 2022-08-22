4 free apps to enjoy the outdoors





This amazing app recognizes almost any bird you see or hear. Whether you’re on a walk, at home, or just curious, it’s a free and fun way to learn about birds. When I tried similar services pre-pandemic, they felt stuttery or crashed.

Merlin is fast, ad-free, and reliable. Easy to use. When you open the app on your iOS or Android device, you’ll be presented with four options.

explore birds. If you just want to learn about birds, this option lets you skim a list, read a short description, and listen to a recording of a bird call. photographing birds. Take or upload a photo. Merlin identifies it in seconds. I will explain the birds. Answer a few multiple-choice questions about the bird’s size, color, activity, and location, and Merlin will suggest what it is. Record a little audio to identify the bird, even if you’re not nearby. This is my favorite feature. Because I usually can’t get close enough and don’t have enough patience and skill to get good quality bird photos.

I love how the app points out different local species, not just one bird. Click on a bird to learn more, listen to recordings, and finally be able to recognize bird calls without the app.

Merlin and its sister app eBird are projects of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Use eBird to track any bird you find and share sightings with the world’s largest community of bird watchers.

I don’t keep a list of birds, so I use Merlin to identify birds I hear or see. Works best in a quiet location. Background noise makes it difficult to use on city park walks.

Ask

Point seek a plant, flower, insect, or animal and the app will magically identify it. I love discovering new flowers, strange bugs and learning about unique species.

The app does not collect user data and has no ads. No registration required. Free on iOS and Android. Seek was created by iNaturalist, a joint initiative of the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society.

Results will vary depending on distance, amount of light, and phone camera performance. I’m amazed at how quickly the app identifies what I’m looking at.

Using Seek with my wife and daughters can be confusing. After using it extensively early in the pandemic, I now use it more selectively, mostly when I find something interesting that I want to remember or know more about.

Audubon Bird Guide

This classic field guide for birders is free for iOS and Android. For those who want to dig deeper, there is more detailed bird information than Marlin. With this app, you can identify birds by focusing on their size, color, habitat, wing shape, tail shape, vocal type, or activity, so you don’t have to take pictures or record sounds . If you want to enjoy nature without the tech, you can open the app later and learn more about what you see and hear.

