Tech grant program protects taxpayer funds despite secrecy, experts say





The public interest in the state-funded $45 million business development program may be masked by secrecy, but state and national analysts say it’s more likely that taxpayer investments will be driven by private beneficiaries. Helps protect against exploitation.

The Maine Technology Asset Fund, a state bond-paid subsidy program, has paid out tens of millions of dollars to nearly 30 companies in Maine since 2019. There is little public information about the program’s achievements.

So far, the investment has created less than 1,000 direct jobs, projected from a 2018 confidential economic impact analysis that predicted the program would stimulate $1.4 billion in economic growth within three years. Well below 5,340 jobs.

The Institute of Technology and state officials say the program is due to be evaluated, but it also says it has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in tech investment, innovation and hundreds of jobs.

In response to the Maine Sunday Telegram’s report on the Technology Asset Fund, political leaders said the program needed to be evaluated. But there were no calls to relax the blanket secrecy provided by the 1999 law that established the Institute and concealed the details of its grant and loan programs from the public.

Governor Janet Mills takes seriously the state’s duty to properly manage taxpayer money and uses it prudently and in ways that maximize its intended purpose. said spokeswoman Lindsey Creta.

The Governor looks forward to a review of the Main Institute of Technology and will work with the Institute and Parliament to ensure the program is using taxpayer money as efficiently and responsibly as possible. said.

The co-chair of the legislative committee on innovation, development, economic development and business said the institute enjoys broad bipartisan support, leading to many success stories over the years.

Legislators welcome discussion on whether the agency’s own reporting requirements should be strengthened or changed, said Senator Chip Curry (D-Belfast) and Rep. Tiffany Roberts (D-South Berwick). said in a statement.

While we want to make sure our rules are strict enough to prevent fraud, we also want our reports to be so strict and cumbersome that they make our programs inaccessible and stifle innovation. No, lawmakers said.

National economic development experts disagree about how effective cash and other government incentives are for local and state economies.

Allison Wakefield, a business incentives specialist at the Pew Research Center, said the tech asset fund structure has built-in protections against waste and abuse, especially compared to tax cuts in Maine and other states. increase.

Under the program’s rules, companies must actually make investments such as new office buildings, factories, or technology upgrades at set milestones before receiving funding from the Institute of Technology.

This means that the program is capped at a fixed amount and paid based on performance, unlike continuous tax incentives, making it easier to evaluate.

The fact that this was a performance-based project where companies had to hit milestones and collect reimbursements is a protection, Wakefield said.

Confidentiality and data collection restrictions plague incentive programs across the country, Wakefield said. In recent years, state governments have demanded stricter requirements for private companies to improve public outcomes, she added. Wakefield says he has conducted numerous high-quality reviews of incentive programs.

The most difficult question to answer about the effectiveness of tax cuts and subsidy programs, as Wakefield calls it, is: Did it require public funding, or would private companies have invested without it?

If the incentives were to reward companies for what they would have done anyway, they might not have been worth it if they didn’t actually influence business decisions, Wakefield said. has said.

Tim Bartik, senior economist at the WE Upjohn Institute for Employment Research in Kalamazoo, Michigan, said disclosure is necessary, especially for competitive prize programs such as technology asset funds.

Bartik said it’s difficult to assess the impact of the program without information on what the public funds are being used for. The Maine Technology Institute says it collects a wide range of data about the companies it grants, including jobs created, taxes paid and employee benefits, but that information has not yet been made public. Is not …

According to Bartik, cash payments are less useful than other public investments, such as job training, infrastructure and development site preparation, which can support long-term local economic benefits.

In general, he said, cash incentives tend to be overused, costly and less helpful than people think.

Senators Nate Libby and D-Lewiston, co-chairs of the Legislative Government Oversight Committee, pointed out that the New Market Capital Investment Program is Maine’s notorious tax incentive, resulting in It ended up paying $16 million to a private financial company without committing to invest in Millinocket. A paper mill as an example of a bad program.

Compared to that fiasco, the technology asset fund provides more assurance that public money will be properly spent, Libby said. The investment fund is structured the way an economic development fund should be structured, he said.

Still, there are questions to be asked about the level of secrecy built into the Maine Institute of Technology, Libby added. Confidentiality is necessary to protect company trade secrets, financials, business plans and other sensitive information, he said.

But Libby added that there’s no reason other disclosures shouldn’t be made, such as the exact nature of the investment or the documentation proving that the investment was made.

In an email to the Maine Sunday Telegram report, Brian Whitney, president of the Institute, said it was fair to question the lack of information currently available about the grant program. rice field.

The Technology Asset Fund, which will be included in a broader evaluation of state incentive programs, requires its own detailed accounting, Whitney said.

But he said the press didn’t seem to perfectly balance the program’s success with the criticisms presented, and had witnessed tangible benefits to Maine’s economy.

Pleasant River Lumber, which was paid $4.2 million through the property fund, built the state’s largest sawmill and partnered with a company to produce biomass fuel from wood waste.Ready Seafood, which won a $2.25 million prize, We have built a processing plant in Saco, which now employs over 400 people and partners with lobster scientists at our institute.

Whitney also turned his attention to the Jackson Laboratory’s Mouse Breeding Facility in Ellsworth. He received a $12.5 million grant to provide specimens nationwide during the drug and vaccine search against COVID-19.

The half-finished headquarters of Covetrus, a $9 million Portland-based veterinary products company, houses specialty pharmacies, a technology center, and collaborates with the University of New England. His 27,000-square-foot building in Waldboro, funded by a $175,000 grant, will be the first eel farming company in the United States.

And despite the 2020 industrial disaster that wiped out $4 million awarded to refurbish a paper machine at Jay’s Androscoggin mill, the investment was worth it, Whitney said. .

Although the 2020 explosion was devastating, it did not result in the plant’s closure, and MTI’s award played a key role in its survival, he said.

Many of the companies Whitney mentioned did not respond to requests for earlier interviews.

