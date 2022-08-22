Fujifilm’s ‘Never Stop’ campaign aims to enrich lives through innovation and social change





As a photographic film manufacturer since its founding in 1934, Fujifilm’s history has been one of technological excellence and diversity.

Fujifilm has a legacy that most companies can only dream of. We have transformed from a photographic film manufacturer into a manufacturer that contributes to social change in a wide range of business fields.

The company’s campaign, “Never Stop,” brings the angle of social change to the forefront in an effort to make the world a better place. Launched globally in 2018, his NEVER STOP campaign consistently achieves the goal of raising awareness of Fujifilm’s commitment to achieving sustainable growth for the company, fostering innovation and expertise building. Never stop.

The “Never Stop” campaign demonstrates Fujifilm’s focus on healthcare solutions and innovative technologies such as image processing and AI applications. Fujifilm is constantly innovating for a more sustainable world. But why stop there?

Commenting on the company’s commitment and vision towards a sustainable world, Koji Wada, MD, FUJIFILM India said: For us, it was about celebrating the never-stop spirit in people and inspiring them to learn the possibilities that good healthcare can bring. wants to shape the future of , and this campaign perfectly captures that sentiment. We want to further strengthen our commitment to never stop delivering innovative solutions.

Koji Wada, MD, FUJIFILM India

Healthcare: Relentless Innovation Fujifilm’s commitment to innovation in healthcare continues through its preventative medicine technology. Leveraging the latest advancements driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), the company has created a precise and intelligent ecosystem to provide accessible solutions oriented towards better outcomes. . Cutting-edge innovations in products such as digital radiography, endoscopy, ultrasound, and healthcare technology include MRI and CT systems, which leverage imaging technology to enable early detection of disease. increase.

A pioneer in digital photography At a time when the world was transitioning from photographic film to digital, Fujifilm applied its scientific expertise to pioneer digital photography and instant cameras that preserve memories and enrich lives. I was. In India, brands are seizing opportunities in the rapidly growing mirrorless camera segment. Over the years, the X-series has continued to break new ground, improving and expanding the photographic experience with each new camera. Fujifilm X and GFX series cameras are not just for wedding photography, but street and lifestyle photography as well. The company’s Instax products and printing solutions revive the culture of printing and share moments in innovative formats.

Digital Innovation: Building Trust Fujifilm’s data storage solutions reduce your carbon footprint by reducing data center energy requirements. With advanced industrial products, Fujifilm supports the evolution of the digital world with partners who use AI and IoT capabilities to tackle some of the toughest challenges. In every industry in which Fujifilm operates, Fujifilm leverages and adapts its knowledge, expertise and resources to make the world a better place. The brand continually works to advance imaging technology with the intention of bringing more richness and color to everyday life. Fujifilm’s innovative imaging solutions are intended to provide consumers and communities with technologically advanced products to meet their needs and lifestyles, realizing value from innovation and sustainable development. Helping create an enabling society. Fujifilm never stops when it comes to innovating for a healthier world and a more sustainable society!.

