Google finally brings the RSS reader back to the desktop





Google Reader was discontinued a long time ago, but many people still mourn the loss of the iconic RSS reader. Many alternatives have been developed, but few can match the simplicity of the original.

Now Google has a second crack in the whip. Sadly, we can’t report that Google Reader is back, but the desktop version of Chrome adds an RSS reader just like the mobile version.

See also

The Android and iOS versions of the Chrome browser have included an RSS reader for some time, but Google finally decided to offer the same functionality to users of the desktop version of the browser. Additionally, RSS readers are moving to ChromeOS to keep Chromebook owners happy.

Looking at the Dev Channel version of ChromeOS 106, the site About Chromebooks noticed early signs of an RSS reader, which is now non-functional. The Chrome engineer confirmed on Twitter that his version of the RSS reader on mobile will be improved first, but he on desktop will also be available for ChromeOS and Chrome.

Work in progress, but more work to do on mobile that follows the feed first before desktop is ready

— Adriana Porter Felt (@__apf__) August 17, 2022

This is RSS plus additional corpus content taken from sites without RSS.

— Adriana Porter Felt (@__apf__) August 17, 2022

The demise of Google Reader was due to the declining popularity of RSS feeds. But the many alternatives that arose to fill that void strongly suggested otherwise.

