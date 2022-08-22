How Google thwarted the largest DDoS attack in history





The frequency and magnitude of denial of service (DDoS) attacks have increased exponentially over the past few years. Google Cloud Armor is a tool that allows users to protect their cloud environment from her DDoS attacks. In June of this year, Google Cloud Armor customers were hit by the largest DDoS attack in history. The tech giant details the attack via a blog post and explains how Google thwarted it.

what happened exactly?

On June 1, 2022, attacks exceeding 10,000 requests per second (rps) began targeting Google Cloud Armos customers. After 8 minutes, the attack has increased to 1,00,000 requests per second. Over his next two minutes, the attack increased from 100,000 rps to a peak of 46 million rps, according to Google. According to the company, this is the largest Layer 7 DDoS ever reported, at least 76% larger than previously reported records.

The attack also had notable characteristics, such as 5,256 source IPs from 132 countries involved in the attack. The geographic distribution and types of unsecured services used to generate the attack are consistent with the Mris family of attacks, which exploit unsecured proxies to obfuscate the true origin of the attack. increase.

How did Google stop it?

Google states that customers have already configured adaptive protection in the relevant Cloud Armor security policies. When the attack started, Adaptive Protection was able to detect the DDoS attack early in its lifecycle. I generated an alert with a recommended protection rule that analyzes incoming traffic.

As a result, the customer has responded to the alert by deploying recommended rules that leverage Cloud Armors’ recently launched rate limiting feature to throttle attack traffic,” the post said.

How to secure applications in the cloud?

In a blog post, Google recommends using a defense-in-depth strategy to deploy defenses and controls across multiple layers of environments and infrastructure provider networks to protect web applications and services from targeted web attacks. . This strategy includes performing threat modeling, developing proactive and reactive strategies to protect them, and designing applications with sufficient capacity to manage unexpected increases in traffic volume. .

Catch all tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.Less

Subscribe to Mint Newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

first article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/how-google-stopped-the-biggest-ever-ddos-attack-11661154979692.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos