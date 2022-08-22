Description: What a DDoS attack is and how Google stopped the biggest attack





In a blog post, Google said on June 1 that Google Cloud Armor customers were targeted in a series of HTTPS DDoS attacks that reached 46 million requests per second. According to Google, this is the largest Layer 7 DDoS ever reported.

What is a DDoS attack?A distributed network attack is often referred to as a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, according to his Kaspersky cybersecurity firm. This type of attack takes advantage of specific capacity limits that apply to any network resource, such as the infrastructure that enables a company's website, he said. A DDoS attack sends multiple requests to an attacked web resource with the goal of exceeding the website's capacity to handle multiple requests and preventing the website from functioning properly. Generally, DDoS attacks target e-commerce platforms or companies that provide online services. What types of attacks did Google face? Google said in a blog post that on June 1st, Google Cloud Armor customers were targeted in a series of HTTPS DDoS attacks that peaked at 46 million requests per second. said to have reached According to Google, this is the largest Layer 7 DDoS ever reported. To understand the scale of the attack, Satya Konduru, his technical lead at Google, said in a blog post that he would receive all the information on Wikipedia every day in just 10 seconds. He had 5,256 source IPs involved in the attack from 132 countries. What is Google Cloud Armor? Google Cloud Armor is a network security service that provides protection against DDoS and application attacks. Google Cloud Armor has some automatic protections and some features that must be manually configured. Google Cloud Armor subscription plans start at $3,000 per month, making it convenient for enterprise customers. How did Google stop the attack?Google said the attack was stopped at the edge of his Google network and malicious requests were blocked upstream from customer applications. Before the attack began, customers had already configured adaptive protection with relevant Cloud Armor security policies, learning and establishing a baseline model of the service's normal traffic patterns, he said in a blog post. said in the post. Adaptive Protection was able to detect DDoS attacks early in their lifecycle, analyze incoming traffic, and generate alerts with recommended protection rules before attacks escalated. How can you protect yourself from such attacks? Google warns users that attacks will continue to grow in scale and tactics will continue to evolve. To prepare, Google recommends using a defense-in-depth strategy to deploy defenses and controls across multiple layers of your environment and infrastructure provider networks to protect your web applications and services from targeted web attacks.

