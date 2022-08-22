Telangana government launches Web3.0 regulatory sandbox





“We are setting up a regulatory sandbox for web 3.0 to clear up confusion and ambiguity about web3.0,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Telanganas IT Principal Secretary.

Jayesh Ranjan also launched the India Blockchain Forum and the GMR Groups Blockchain Center of Excellence.

For blockchain CoE, GMR Group’s innovation vertical, GMR Innovex, has partnered with Polygon, KoineArth, India Blockchain Forum and Veri Once.

At the India Blockchain Forum Launch event, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Telanganas, Head of Industry & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), launched the Web3.0 regulatory sand to help build and promote web3.0. announced plans to launch a box. State startups, innovation, technology and ecosystems.

Announcing the launch, Ranjan said. To eliminate confusion and ambiguity about Web 3.0, we are setting up a regulatory sandbox for Web 3.0.

Sandboxes help shortlisted startups in a number of ways, including providing managed data access and domain knowledge experts. Additionally, the composition of this regulatory sandbox and governance structure will explore issues such as what is offered and what is required, and will be discussed in larger forums, incorporating their input and suggestions, Ranjan said. said.

Sandbox aims to address the problems and challenges faced by web3 startups, especially in the DeFi, Metaverse, and Web3.0 areas.

Ranjan did not announce an exact timeframe for the sandbox.

India Blockchain Forum Officially Launched

So far, Ranjan, known as the informal group of blockchain lanes in India, has officially launched India Blockchain Forum.

Founded by Block Stack CEO Prasanna Lohar. Pankaj Diwan, Founder and CEO of Idealabs FutureTech Ventures. Col Inderjit Singh, Chief Cyber ​​Security Officer at Vara Technologies. Secure Kloud Technologies’ blockchain his evangelist Sharat Chandra and his Srinivas Mahankali envisage a model of collaboration with governments, regulators, industry and academia.

Its purpose is to help build a holistic framework for successful adoption of blockchain and web3.0. We will also create community chapters across the country to raise awareness and increase access to global best practices.

The forum will develop a comprehensive 10-item agenda and serve as a unifying platform for:

Building Advocacy for India’s Blockchain Stack Policy Accelerating the Startup Ecosystem Tech Companies Supporting Blockchain Creating a Talent Pool for Sustainable Growth of the Blockchain Ecosystem.Collaboration with Academia and Research Institutions India Blockchain Use Case Repository Adoption of web3.0 Technology by Handheld Enterprises Community Development Global Collaboration

The forum currently has over 40 key influencers and has set up Special Interest Groups (SIG) in areas such as CBDC, Metaverse and policy frameworks for effective blockchain adoption. .

GMR Group Launches Blockchain Center of Excellence

In line with Telangana government’s announcement to make Hyderabad a blockchain district with a Center of Excellence, Incubation Centre, etc. in 2018, Chief Secretary Ranjan has now unveiled GMR Group’s Blockchain Center of Excellence.

A day before the announcement of the Web3.0 regulatory sandbox, Ranjan said during the launch of the CoE that the Telangana government relies heavily on blockchain.

Although we haven’t published much, we were able to demonstrate some very successful use cases, such as voting at home and remote voting. In India, remote voting is still kind of a fairy tale, and one can imagine a situation where voting takes place in a country where even EVM is questionable. Blockchain can solve this particular problem of lack of trust in an efficient way, he said.

Telangana is also the first state to migrate its entire messy and complex chit fund system to blockchain. Otherwise chit fund scams are everywhere. Opportunities like this make this CoE even more exciting. Because, as we all know, airports themselves are like universes where all kinds of transactions happen. Ranjan added that there are countless opportunities to discover problems, and blockchain is a very suitable technology to solve problems within airports and try them out in the wider world.

Indian infrastructure giant GMR Groups innovation vertical GMR Innovex has launched a Blockchain Center of Excellence to identify and explore blockchain use cases in the aviation and ancillary industries. The company also announced plans to launch its next center of excellence for robotics next quarter.

To set up a blockchain CoE, GMR Innovex has partnered with numerous blockchain companies and organizations. This includes Ethereum sidechain (L2) Polygon, KoineArth, India Blockchain Forum and Veri Once.

About CoE, SGK Kishore, Executive Director of South Airports and CIO of GMR Group, said: Today, we are at the forefront of introducing facial recognition, Digi Yatra, into the airport ecosystem. So we saw a huge opportunity to provide a platform for different stakeholders to try new things, try out new ideas, new solutions and new products.Last year we saw this his GMR Innovex open innovation It was the same when we launched the platform.

He added that this provides a unique opportunity for both internal and external stakeholders to collaborate with the business, especially start-ups facing challenges in accessing end users.

Regarding how blockchain will help GMR’s airport operations, Kishore explained that blockchain will help solve not only transportation but also logistics, safety and security related issues. There are quasi-governmental or purely private stakeholders.

With such multi-party and multi-layer operations, there is a multi-stakeholder environment in the aviation sector, with a lot of data and information exchanged, and a lot of time spent ensuring the protection of data transferred from one party. is spent. the other is correct.

This is where blockchain technology naturally fits the requirements. The CoE will explore blockchain use cases and identify opportunities to leverage this technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inc42.com/buzz/telangana-govt-launches-web3-0-regulatory-sandbox/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos