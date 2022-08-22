Google Search Consoles video indexing reports are now fully available





In May, Google announced a new video indexing report in Google Search Console, and the report began rolling out to several properties in July, the search company announced. The company announced on Twitter that the report is now fully open for all properties where Google can detect videos on the site.

What is the Video Index Report? The Video Indexing Report shows you how many pages on your site have been indexed that have at least one video, and how many of those pages have a video indexed. According to Google, this report will help you understand how your video is performing on Google and identify areas for improvement.

what is it like Here’s a screenshot of her one report for my site in Google Search Console.

Google announcement. Here is the tweet Google announced this:

We’ve completed the rollout of the Search Console Video Index report. When Google discovers videos on your site, this report will appear in the left navigation bar of the Coverage section. I hope this helps you understand how videos perform in search! https://t.co/XfQO5q42md

— Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) August 22, 2022

when the report is displayed. According to Google, when Google detects a video on your site, the video indexing report will appear in the left navigation bar in the coverage section. If Google didn’t detect any videos on his website, you won’t see the report.

what does it tell you This report shows the indexing status of your videos on your site. It helps answer the following questions:

How many pages of videos did Google identify? Which videos were successfully indexed? What issues are preventing the videos from being indexed?

Additionally, if you fix an existing issue, you can use the report to validate your fix and track how the fixed video page is updated in the Google index, Google explained.

Video page URL inspection tool. Google has also enhanced his URL inspection tool to check the indexing status of videos on specific pages. When inspecting a page, if Google detects a video within the page, the results will show:

Details such as video URL and thumbnail URL. The page status indicating whether the video has been indexed. A list of issues that are preventing the video from being indexed.

why you care. If you host videos on your site or embed videos on your site, check out this report on how to improve these videos and how to get other videos to show up in Google Search. Please check if there is Videos are an important factor for search traffic and visibility on Google Search.

For more information on this new report, please see this Google Help document.

What’s New in Search Engine Land

About the author

Barry Schwartz is a contributing editor for Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns his RustyBrick, his New York-based web consulting firm. He also runs the Search Engine Roundtable, a popular search blog on highly advanced He SEM topics. You can follow Barry on his Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://searchengineland.com/google-search-consoles-video-indexing-report-now-live-for-all-387366 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos