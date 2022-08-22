IFF Rapidly Tracks Food Ingredient Technology at New US Nourish Innovation Lab





August 22, 2022 — International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) has opened its newest US-based Nourish Innovation Lab at its Union Beach, N.J., R&D center. In our state-of-the-art labs, scientists, including flavorists and food designers, leverage their tools, technology and ingredient expertise to deliver complete product designs to our customers.

“At the Nourish Innovation Lab, IFF will serve its customers with IFF’s complete portfolio of products, including proteins, maskers, modulators, sweeteners, flavor enhancers, functional ingredients, cultures, , Enzymes.” & Design, Nourish, IFF.

“The Innovation Lab supports both the creation and design needs of all major categories including Snacks, Beverages, Savory, Sweets, Dairy, Pharmaceuticals and Oral Care. It is a global hub for technology enablement, including human insight labs and analytical labs.”

Promoting circularity in food innovation The Nourish Innovation Lab is one of a series of ‘positive investments’ the IFF is making to expand its co-creative capabilities.

The 160,000-square-foot Union Beach facility includes a botanical garden, a sensory science building, and a pilot manufacturing site.

Located in the New York City metropolitan area, the lab will integrate IFF R&D projects with consumer-desired commercial applications, with a particular focus on promoting wellness, sustainability and the circular economy.

IFF scientists can co-innovate with customers throughout the process, increasing customer feedback and accelerating commercialization. “We foster innovation projects from concept to kitchen table under one roof,” said Nicolas Mirzayantz, president of his Nourish at IFF.

“We use our scientific know-how, application excellence, and complete portfolio of ingredients to improve the taste and nutritional profile of the next generation of food and beverages,” he continues.

“Our new culinary kitchen enables technology focused on the consumer dining experience, bringing food development from the traditional lab setting into the kitchen.”

Previous Scale-Up Highlights Adam Janczuk, IFF’s Global R&D Vice President, Nourish, highlights this latest move as a development that will help the company work in “lockstep” with its customers. .

“We are proud of this achievement following the opening of our Regional Innovation Center in Latin America and our culinary design center focused on plant proteins in Brabrand, Denmark,” she comments.

Given the global shortage of sunflower oil, the IFF recently launched a functional ingredient that helps reduce frying oil waste while maintaining food quality. To stabilize , we also deployed a nutritious hydrocolloid from red seaweed.

Among other highlights, IFF is collaborating with Israeli food technology startup SimpliiGood by Algaecore Technologies to produce the first commercial smoked salmon analog made entirely from a single ingredient: fresh spirulina. Developed.

The company also completed the acquisition of Health Wright Products, a series of moves to bring formulation and finished format capabilities to IFF’s Health & Biosciences probiotics.

