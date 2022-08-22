Vive Crop Protection secures $34M CAD Series C to drive AgTech R&D





In competition with leading agrochemical companies, the Emmertech-backed Vive sees the speed and efficiency of its R&D as a differentiator.

Darren Anderson, co-founder and CEO of Vive Crop Protection, believes the Mississauga-based AgTech startup will become agriculture’s fastest innovation engine on the input side.

He thinks this because Vive doesn’t make discoveries and uses existing active ingredients, either synthetic or bio-based. Using fine chemistry, Vive offers United States (US) growers a range of crop protection products designed to make more effective use of existing agricultural inputs such as pesticides, biostimulants and fertilizers. offers.

As Vive faces competition from well-capitalized but slow-moving large multinational agrichemical companies, Anderson says the speed and efficiency of the Canadian company puts Vive in a strong position to win in the market. I think.

[Vive is]Quite frankly, one of the best, most advanced and arguably the best managed AgTech companies in Canada. -Kyle Scott, Emmertech

Anderson said in an interview with BetaKit that we can innovate and develop new products faster than anyone else. Millions of dollars can bring a product to market in a few years, while all competitors are looking at tens of millions to hundreds of millions of dollars, 7 to he 13 years.

Through its products, Vive aims to help farmers achieve higher yields while reducing their environmental impact.

After establishing a presence south of the border, Vive has secured approximately CAD$34 million (US$26 million) in Series C funding to fuel its research and development (R&D) plans and geographic expansion efforts. The startup hopes to expand into Canada, California and open up other new markets in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

Kyle Scott, managing director of Emmertech, said Vive is the clear leader in the Canadian AgTech space, both in terms of revenue and square footage. Frankly, they are one of the best, most advanced, and arguably the most managed AgTech companies in Canada, Scott said in his BetaKit interview.

According to Scott, who will join Vives’ board of directors as part of the round, a big part of what sets the Vive apart from its competitors is that the startup is so fast and so regulated that it’s able to push new technology. Being able to get to market faster. from other players.

The Vives Series C round consists of approximately C$21 million in equity capital led by Saskatchewan-based AgTech fund Emmertech, the European impact and agri-food focused Cibus fund, and existing investors. A BDC, EDC, and Urbana Corporation participated. Vives Series C funding also includes approximately $13 million in debt from Silicon Valley Bank. To date, Vive has raised approximately $78 million in total equity funding.

Anderson described the funding, which closed earlier this month, as the first of Vives’ Series C round, in which the startup will raise up to an additional C$18 million in equity from agricultural investors in North America and Europe. I would like to procure The CEO said raising money in this way was a wise decision given the current macroeconomic conditions.

The company has also opted to raise the first close of its Series C round now, Anderson said. The reason is that he is specific to the agricultural sector for two reasons. This is to help fund inventory investments for next year’s growth season and strengthen the balance sheet for this fall sales season.

Founded in 2006 and spun out of technology developed at the University of Toronto, Vive grows large-area row crops such as corn, sugar beets, potatoes, cotton and peanuts, which Anderson claims is unique in the field. It is targeted. According to CEOs, AgTech companies typically start with high-margin specialty crops such as fruits, vegetables and wine grapes.

Given the scalability and cost-effectiveness of Vives technology, the CEO says the startup can quickly focus on large acre row crops, thus providing the largest possible market opportunity for Vive.

As Anderson says, Vives’ growth over the last 18 months has been pretty exciting. The company is beginning to see some of its new segment-focused new product investments and field trials beginning to pay off, and this year she’s on the road to bringing in more than C$20 million in revenue. claims to be The CEO attributes this growth in part to his Vives distributor and retailer-focused sales strategy.

So far, Vives’ focus has been on the United States, which has a shorter regulatory schedule than Canada and practices more common farming processes south of the border, Anderson said. Expanded.

Over the next 12 months, Vive plans to expand its sales and marketing activities in the United States and begin sales in Canada, where the product is currently awaiting regulatory approval.

Emmertech hopes to help Vive build a presence in Canada by brokering partnerships between start-ups and agriculture sector LPs that have invested in Emmertech’s $60 million CAD AgTech Fund. I’m here.

In terms of product development, Vive aims to expand on what it does on the biological side by combining synthetic and bio-based materials.

Anderson’s broader vision for Vive includes building an engine that allows startups to launch five new products a year. To support these efforts, Vive plans to build a microbiology facility in his Toronto office and staff at least 12 of his new employees.

The startup currently has about 50 employees and plans to add at least 40 over the next 12 months to support its growth strategy. This also includes some mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

According to Anderson, the Vives sector, especially on the bio-based input side, has many early-stage companies that have not yet carved their way to market.

According to Anderson, our spaces are highly fragmented. Our current plan is to be fairly aggressive on the M&A side, and we are actually looking for targets that might make an interesting fit within our business.

Vive isn’t profitable yet, but Anderson says it’s on the lookout for it, and that if Vive does a good job with this round, the company can achieve positive cash flow from operations. increase.

Anderson’s vision for the Vive includes five new product launches per year.

According to Anderson, Vive has managed to grow during COVID-19 and has not had to lay off staff or slow or freeze hiring during the downturn in the market. While other industries struggle with rising inflation, the CEO said agricultural prices remain very strong and he is confident this trend will continue.

As farmers and regulators become more aware of the environmental impact of pesticide use, Scott believes the Vive will benefit from significant tailwinds to help limit the amount needed. , Scott believes the Vive is particularly well-positioned for success given the wide variety of pesticides the Vive’s product suite addresses.

Given the regulated nature of the industry Vive serves, and the time it takes to build trust among farmers, Anderson wants to develop delivery technologies that allow growers to use their inputs more effectively. We don’t worry about other companies building.

As Scott says, building farmer trust is incredibly difficult. The tolerance for error in agriculture is particularly thin.

According to Scott, the Vives team has been working hard to get farmers for over a decade, and the results are starting to show. They would make it overnight in his 15 years, he said.

Featured image courtesy of Vive Crop Protection.

