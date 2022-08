Taiwan wins World Invention Innovation Contest in Seoul

TAIPEI, Aug. 22 (CNA) — Taiwan’s innovation took center stage at the 8th World Invention Innovation Contest (WiC) held in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday, winning 28 gold, 6 silver and bronze Won 3 medals. China Innovation and Invention Association.

A total of 243 inventions were submitted to WiC 2022 from 12 countries, including South Korea, Canada, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Turkey, with Taiwan contributing 51 works and winning the most medals. the association said in a press release.

Taiwan’s gold award winners included a degradable bottle cap by a team from Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Education.

The team was led by teacher Cheng Chengchi () and included four students: Tseng Yunting (), Lee Ping’an (), Wang Ziyuan (), and Ko Yuncheng (). Thermoplastic starch was used to produce a degradable bottle cap with a spiral interior that hermit crabs can build a home on.

The degradable bottle cap uses a waterproof wax film so your invention can be made edible and prevents seabirds from accidentally dying by mistakenly for food.

Chen said the team found that when visitors picked up shells on the beach, the hermit crabs had nowhere to hide, and the crabs took refuge in plastic bottle caps, where they easily got stuck and died. The team hopes the degradable lid will help raise awareness about environmental protection.

Another gold medal came from a technology to recycle lithium batteries used in electric vehicles, invented by a team at the Ohba University Institute of Engineering, which seeks to protect the environment by building a recycling economy. The new technology is funded by the Ministry of Science and Technology and is currently patent pending.

Other gold medal winners from Taiwan included a special equipment set from She-te University, a stress test system for table tennis players from National Chung Hsing University, and an interactive pop-up picture book from Asia East University of Science and Technology. rice field.

WiC is an annual competition hosted by the Korea Invention Newspaper and the Asian Invention Association, which aims to provide an international platform for presenting innovative works from which participants can learn from each other.

