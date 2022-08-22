Photos of ‘downed’ planes confuse Google Maps users





In the Google Maps image, the plane looks intact.

A photo of a supposed airliner crash in Australia is baffling Google Maps users. After it was first discovered and posted on social media by a keen-eyed Maps user, it started to gain attention. In this image, the plane appears perfectly intact in the Cardwell Mountains near the Queensland coast, according to new.com.au. The outlet further said the aircraft had no markings and was not on a known flight path. The photos also suggested that the plane was flying much lower than expected.

The Australian Transport Safety Authority said there were no reports of missing jetliners.

The plane appears to be a standard Airbus A320 or Boeing 737, according to the New York Post.

Australian transport safety officials say it’s likely a bug in Google’s software. Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority told the Cairns Post that “there seems to be a phenomenon called ghost images and that may be the cause”.

Google hasn’t made any statements in this regard so far.

A similar incident occurred in 2016 when a user claimed the plane was lying on the bottom of Lake Harriet in Minnesota, USA. However, Google later announced that this was a “ghost” image. This is a compilation of some satellite images displayed on the website.

Earlier this year, a phantom island on Google Maps completely confused scientists. Located between Australia and Sandy Island, the island was thought to be 24 km long and 5 km wide, but had no continents.

The aforementioned island was first listed in British explorer Captain James Cook’s South Pacific Discovery Chart in 1776. Just 100 years later he also reported that in 1876, a ship called Velocity set sail to capture whales. looking at the island

