North American startups compete to transform the future of fintech with Visa Everywhere initiative TechCrunch





With the goal of making the global economy accessible to everyone, everywhere, Visa enables networks to drive inclusive economic growth. This year, Visa expanded the competition for its Visa Everywhere initiative to showcase start-ups using cryptocurrencies and Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time money transfer platform, in innovative ways. Finalists are ready to share their solutions with the world on TechCrunch.

Head over to TechCrunch on August 29th at 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CT / 1:00pm ET to see five finalists face off in the Visa Everywhere Initiative’s North American competition. Finalists present their innovative solutions before a panel of industry judges. Judges will select overall winners as well as winners for innovative approaches using Visa Direct. Audience favorites are also nominated.

Borderless Raffi Kayat Simple global bank payments to pay anyone anywhere in seconds. Productfy’s Duy Vo Organization Empowers It’s Fintech in Weeks Sunday’s Christine De Wendel Fastest Digital Payments for Restaurants and the Future of the Industry Stronghold’s Tammy Camp Fast, Secure and Accessible Via Simple APIs Jorge Sun Financial Solutions for Small Businesses from Financial Services Provider Lendingfront Embedded Overall Winner: US$10,000 Audience Favorite: US$10,000 Visa Direct Winner: US$10,000 Wade Arnold, Founder & CEO, Moov Financial Yu Chuck, Innovation & Global Digital Partnerships Edward Galvin, VP, Head of B2B Commercial Sales, Visa Business Solutions North America Michael West, VP Solutions management Global Product Jennifer Anopolsky, VP Global B2B Product Marketing Peter Ackerson, General Partner, Fin Capital

The final event in North America brings together Visa and industry thought leaders, as well as previous Visa Everywhere initiative winners, to celebrate innovative startups and their ideas. Dr. Jen Welter, motivational speaker and former NFL coach, returns to the Visa Everywhere initiative to host the North American Finals. Dr. Welter hosted a Fireside Chat at the Women’s Special Edition Finals in March to discuss the impact women can make across industries, including technology. Her Wade Arnold, founder and CEO of Moov Financial and winner of the 2021 Visa Everywhere Initiative North America and Global, will return as a judge. Additionally, Visas’ Nicole Stiller and Shawn Holmes will join his fireside chat on why startups want to work with Visa Direct, and Visas’ Patrick Williams will announce the winner.

The North American Finals of the Visa Everywhere Initiative will conclude the 2022 North American competition, following the LGBTQ+, Black Community and Women’s Special Editions held earlier this year. These competitions highlighted diverse and inclusive founders solving unique problems in the world of payments. The overall winner will have the opportunity to compete in the Global Finals in Qatar in November 2022, alongside the overall winners of the regional competitions.

Since its launch in 2015, more than 8,500 startups from over 100 countries have applied for the Visa Everywhere Initiative. Together, these startups have raised more than $16 billion to address one of the biggest challenges entrepreneurs face in their early days. Each year, Visa expands the Visa Everywhere initiative to include unique start-ups that solve unique problems in the payments world. This year, they deliberately focused on reaching a more diverse group of innovators. In the U.S., the Visa Everywhere Initiative 2022 Special Editions celebrates Black History Month (February 2022), International Women’s Month (March 2022), and Pride Month (June 2022) by blacks, women, and LGBTQ+, respectively. We put the spotlight on startups.

