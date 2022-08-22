Apple MacBook Air M2 review





The new MacBook Air has many advantages, including a new design, larger screen, MagSafe charging, and the new Apple M2 chipset.

Among other things, Apple says the chipset includes a CPU (Central Processing Unit) that is 18% faster than the M1 chip you can still buy in the current MacBook Air. And that got us thinking: How likely are you to actually be able to tell the difference?

To find out, I prepared a little test. On a bright August morning, I set up my new M2 MacBook Air and his M1 model equivalent from 2020 so I could use both without knowing which was which. And despite my geek bravado, even I couldn’t consistently spot the difference.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new MacBook Air.

Are you really faster than last time?

We undertook a series of blind tests that we thought represented what most people would probably need their computer at some point.

Web browsing first. I installed Chrome on both machines and navigated between 10-15 tabs of the same him while playing the same 4K YouTube video of him in the background. Both seemed to handle the load equally well, but if you like keeping dozens of tabs open, either machine will probably struggle. Tip for: When looking for a new computer, get the maximum amount of RAM you can afford.)

Next on the list was video calling with a twist.

Apps like Snaps Snap Camera that layer silly and sometimes very sophisticated filters over your face can tax your machine a lot. This is especially true when using it while streaming or chatting on a Zoom call. did. At one point I declared that I must be using the M2 model based purely on Potato Face’s satisfying jiggle physics. I was wrong.

It wasn’t until I started editing videos that I really started to feel the difference between the two computers.

When exporting 4K video clips at much lower resolutions, the M2 Air finished minutes faster than last year’s model. It may not sound like a big deal, but if you’re working on a bigger project, or doing many projects in a row, these moments add up quickly. Again, if that’s what you find yourself doing a lot of, you’d be better off with a MacBook Pro anyway.

Further testing, including games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and many traditional meticulous benchmarks confirm the M2 Air to be the more capable machine. It takes extra work to see the speed of action that many may not immediately notice.

For people who rely primarily on their computers for things like web browsing and watching movies, the difference between chips may never be obvious. If I were to describe you, the cheaper M1 Mac would probably be right for you.

If it feels a little weird recommending last year’s model to some people, it’s because Apple’s entire laptop lineup is a little weird right now.

The Air is one of two new laptops that use Apple’s M2 processor. This has some advantages over the 2020s M1 chip. But last year, Apple started building a computer that actually surpassed the M2 with various versions of his M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the M2 was meant to set a new standard. Years of iPhone launches have shown that new numbered models are better than the same numbered models with qualifiers. It turned out to be a big step forward. But despite what the new part number suggests, the M2 isn’t the fastest or best processor you’ll find in an Apple laptop. Its just the latest.

Still a stranger, the next step up for this MacBook Air is the M2 MacBook Pro, which by all accounts is a faster machine, but with an older design it doesn’t feel like an upgrade.

Of course, no one buys a new laptop just for the chips inside. In this case the rest of the package is just as important as the M2 itself.

screen. At 13.6 inches diagonal, this Liquid Retina display is the largest screen Apple has packed into an ultraportable laptop. (That is, it’s easier to put more things on the display at once.) And while it’s not quite as flashy as the screen found on last year’s updated MacBook Pro, it’s a bit more than what’s seen on the previous model. Bright. Improved webcam. His MacBook Air used to have an infamous webcam, but when people were used to sheltering indoors due to COVID-19, Apple took the laptop to the next level. It was even worse because we released it. Thankfully, Apple has stepped up the quality a lot this time around. That means it won’t look blurry and pixelated on your next Zoom call. Excellent battery life.Perhaps the biggest advantage of Apple moving to its own processor is how long the laptop can run on his single charge. I got his M2 MacBook Air on a busy work day and he was able to use it for over 10 hours with plenty of power left until the next morning. That’s a huge improvement over Apple’s older models, and my latest Intel MacBook Pro tops out at about 7 hours, slightly better than the M1 model’s battery. It’s not strange to catch glimpses all day long. It also takes up space in the macOS menu bar that other apps sometimes use. And other laptop makers have pretty much perfected the edge-to-edge screen look without resorting to large camera cutouts. New midnight finish. Apple’s latest MacBook Air is available in a new dark blue finish called Midnight. This sounds fun and mystical until you realize that just wearing a hat picks up your palms and fingerprints. (If this bothers you, Apple pointed you to their cleaning support page.) Higher starting price. The most basic M2 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage starts at $1,199. At $200 more than the M1 MacBook Air, this is a laptop worth considering today’s cost.

The M2 MacBook Air is a sleek, powerful machine and a great option if you haven’t upgraded your laptop in years. But if you mainly rely on your computer for web browsing, office/school work, and Netflix, the $999 M1 MacBook Air is good enough and probably will be for a while.

So who should pay the $200 premium for the M2 model? I think it’s mostly people who want a better webcam and a better screen, but the extra horsepower hidden here is a It gives you a little room to grow if your needs change.

