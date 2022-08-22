Symposium advocates disruptive technologies to meet emissions targets





Ti Gon

The ‘Carbon Neutral Forefront 2022’ report will be published at the 2022 International Science, Technology and Innovation Think Tank Forum.

How to develop and fully exploit disruptive technologies to meet carbon reduction goals was a topic considered at a symposium held in Shanghai earlier this month.

The 2022 International Science, Technology and Innovation Think Tank Forum was held as a warm-up for this year’s Urae Innovation Forum, which began over the weekend under the theme of “Low Carbon: A New Mission for Global Innovation.”

Seventeen leading domestic and foreign experts at the forefront of green technology research and application delivered keynote speeches and participated in roundtable discussions. Over 100 experts participated in the forum, both online and offline.

Participants will learn how cutting-edge green technologies can help countries achieve their declared carbon peaking and carbon neutral goals, as well as introduce low-carbon, carbon-zero, and carbon-negative technologies shared ideas on how to make significant progress in green initiatives globally.

“Achieving the stated targets of reaching carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 will require both domestic and It was a major strategic decision for China based on the assessment of both overseas situations, an inevitable choice in China’s sustainable development, and a solemn pledge to build a community with a shared future for mankind. department,” said Xie Wenlan, deputy director of the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, in his keynote address.

Xie said that technology charts the technological path to carbon neutrality, and that the introduction of low-carbon technology is a kind of modernization that is greener, safer, fairer, more efficient, and more in harmony with nature. He said that by connecting, they will contribute to building more environmentally friendly things.

He added that achieving carbon neutrality is a complex and long-term major undertaking for ecological and social transformation, and that promoting carbon peaking/neutral work is Shanghai’s historic mission. rice field.

Peng Xianke, deputy general secretary of the Chinese Academy of Engineering Innovation Strategy, said the development of disruptive technologies is a common challenge faced by all countries.

Given the imperative goals of achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, Peng warned that failing to disrupt current means of obtaining and using energy resources would mean chaos for humanity. did.

At the forum, Professor Tu Shandong of East China University of Science and Technology presented a report on “Carbon Neutral Frontier 2022”.

This report analyzes trending carbon neutral concepts from the perspective of strategy, technology and applications, and builds on best practices in Shanghai to identify four policy initiatives to promote carbon neutrality in the global context, as well as all suggests five strategies that cities should adopt. Build a low-carbon city.

It also provides examples of technological issues that have received much attention, such as offshore wind power and the application of low-carbon technologies in various sectors.

The symposium was hosted by the Shanghai Institute of Science under the auspices of the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission and the China Academy of Science and Technology.

This 7th symposium aims to provide an international platform for international science and technology exchange. By focusing on the innovative development in China and the construction of Shanghai as an innovative center of science and technology, we will make our scientific and technological brainpower more exciting, more influential, and more social. We aim to make it far-reaching.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shine.cn/news/metro/2208229498/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos