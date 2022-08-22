Google Finally Reveals the Truth Behind the Amazon GHOST PLANE Mystery That Shocked the Internet





Queensland, Australia: Haunted images on Google Maps have puzzled the world time and time again with mysterious incidents. In the latest event, a ghost image of the crashed plane appeared on his Google Maps, showing a crashed airliner in the rainforest of northern Queensland. A mysterious Google Maps image shows a huge jet plane crashing in the Cardwell Ranges near the coast between Townsville and Cairns. However, it also appears to be flying at a very low altitude, so it is clear whether the plane has crashed. As The Daily Mail reported, satellite imagery of the mysterious airliner crash was quickly blamed for the glitch. Read more Creepy!A haunted sanatorium where you can play ball with ghosts

A man stands next to an oversized Google Maps marker pin as a participant attends the Google I/O developer conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, May 15, 2013. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The publication shared a zoomed-in photo of the mystery plane, which looks like an intact standard Airbus A320 or Boeing 737. The plane appears to be a gunmetal gray color. Looking at the Google Maps image, the plane appears to be heading west along the north Queensland coast. The Australian Transport Safety Authority has shed light on a mysterious satellite image. The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) told the Cairns Post that it “appears to be experiencing a phenomenon called ghost imaging, which may be the cause.” The new images have left the internet baffled, but Google has yet to confirm and solve the mystery.Interestingly, in 2016, Lake Harriet in Minnesota, USA. A plane was spotted on the bottom, but Google later revealed that it was a “ghost” image and that the map’s satellite imagery was a composite of multiple images. In another incident, Florida police found the body of a man who had been missing for more than 20 years after being lured into a submerged car by a Google Maps user.

An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is about to land at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, December 10, 2021. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

According to The Daily Mail, in 1997 a man named William Mold went missing in the village of Wellington, Florida. A 40-year-old man was seen walking home from a club. However, it was speculated that William his Mold had lost control of the car, as a Google Maps user found a dark photo of the car submerged in a pond. A Google image of him published in April 2013 terrorized people after showing an image of a man dragging a dead body from a dock into a lake, leaving a bloody trail. But it turned out to be just a few people walking with a dark brown dog. The dog probably got wet, so the apparent blood was red stained wood.

