



What is Waze?

Waze is a community-driven navigation app created by an Israeli company and acquired by Google in 2013.

Waze uses real-time data from app users to plan the route to a user’s destination, taking into account accidents, traffic jams, speed cracks, construction, and other obstacles that can slow drivers down. We provide the best route. Users can save a list of friends in the app to track each other or find nearby friends while traveling.

Updates are sent automatically as users drive, and can also be actively shared via the app.

Like Google Maps, Waze is free to download and monetizes from ads placed on the map.

Key Takeaways Waze is a community-driven navigation maps app acquired by Google (GOOG) in 2013. It is now a subsidiary of Alphabet, Google’s parent company. Waze updates users on the go to avoid traffic jams, see where others are, and get recommendations for nearby restaurants and other amenities. Waze claims to “actually make your commute fun.” How to use Waze

Waze is a free download from the Apple Store and Google Play. Advertiser support is the source of revenue for the app.

Waze’s help section warns that carrier data usage rates apply and can be expensive for heavy users.

The help section states that the app can be used worldwide “wherever there is a road” and can also use cellular service. Areas lacking a user base to ensure the flow of information from users will result in poor service quality.

Who Needs Waze?

Why do we need another maps app? For years, Google Maps has been the go-to tool for mobile users looking for directions.

It’s not yet. Google Maps remains the leading navigation app, with Waze in second place. As of 2021, Google Maps had approximately 25.5 million downloads, while Waze had approximately 13.4 million downloads.

Google Maps also presents users with options for walking, public transit, and driving to their destination. And we incorporated some of Waze’s functionality into Google Maps a long time ago.

Waze vs Google Maps

Waze is completely car-centric and all about getting users to their destination on the fastest route available. Unlike Google Maps, it doesn’t show the route with the lowest fuel consumption or plot bus stops.

The social network aspect makes Waze stand out from Google Maps. Waze users store a list of friends who are also on Waze. If both are using the app at the same time, they can exchange messages or simply send a ‘beep’. Friends can chat with you while you’re on the move and track you to your destination.

User recommendations

Waze also collects broader information from its user base. Maps display user recommendations for local points of interest and current community events.

Waze is more aggressive when it comes to handling traffic. When conditions on the original route deteriorate, it reroutes on the go based on information gleaned from fellow users. It can tell you where the nearest gas station is, flag obstacles in real time, or alert you to chaos at an approaching intersection.

You can use the app to find community-recommended restaurants along your route and navigate to the station with the lowest gas prices. Based on community input, we can calculate the best route to leave work at 5pm every day, based on current conditions.

practice points

One small point: If you’re driving in rural areas, whether in Nevada or Djibouti, you lose the crowdsourcing aspect of Waze. You still have a map, but no one is driving nearby to record the current situation or “beep” you.

And on a practical note, Waze not only drains your phone’s battery relatively, but it also consumes a lot of your cellular service’s data.

After Waze was sold to Google, many of its features were incorporated into Google Maps.

History of Waze

Waze was the brainchild of three Israeli friends in 2008. Initially he called LinQMap, the company grew to about 80 employees, 10 of whom were strategically stationed in Palo Alto, California, and the rest in Israel.

After several rounds of venture capital funding, the company amassed around 50 million users worldwide before catching the attention of both Facebook and Google. In June 2013, Google signed a deal to acquire Waze for his $1.1 billion.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission briefly investigated the transaction for possible unfair competition violations, but ultimately decided not to pursue the matter.

What are Waze’s strengths?

Google built most of the innovations that made Waze an early hit into Google Maps.

One big difference is Waze’s community-based focus. Not to mention the advice given, if you want everyone you know to join you virtually, Waze is for you.

Focusing in real-time on the fastest possible route to a destination is also appealing to some drivers. I’m not the one who gets there by.

What are Waze’s cons?

Some users may find Waze distracting, which is not a good thing on busy roads.

Your friends will pop out of your screen, you’ll see points as they accumulate, ads will appear, drive-by incidents will be reported, and you can change your route at any time.

The bigger and more active the Waze community, the more distracting apps can become. Also, some users find their screens filled with icons and visually overwhelmed.

In short, Waze may not contribute to a quieter driving experience.

Is Waze free?

Waze is free to download and has versions available on Apple Play and Google Play.

Users should be aware that carrier data rates apply. It runs in the background while you’re on the move, not just when you’re actively using the app.

Conclusion

Waze is an app for millennials. Millennials are a generation of consumers accustomed to getting exactly what they want, when they want it, preferably with the help of the internet and online communities.

Despite the battery drain, data consumption, and potential distraction, the app offers irresistible for drivers determined to shorten their commute.

