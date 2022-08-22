How innovative carbon-offset nonprofit Climate Vault plans to ‘superching’





Carbon offsets have become a valuable tool for companies to take much-needed climate action, but the model has major drawbacks.

It still gives companies a free pass to continue emitting. Also, there is little transparency about how much companies are actually offsetting. This is because there are a series of carbon registers, each with different rules and standards.

But reducing emissions is imperative, so Climate Vault has developed an innovative business model, using the offset market to reduce emissions and fund a growing carbon removal industry to create a one-time carbon removal industry. reduce and eliminate emissions by trading

Using funds from partner companies and organizations, Climate Vault purchases carbon allowances from the market and reduces the amount of available carbon. Then we invest in carbon removal technology pioneers, believing that reduction is not enough, we need to remove past emissions from the planet.

Climate Vault was founded in December 2020 by former Obama administration chief economist Michael Greenstone.

Stakeholders are increasingly demanding robust climate planning from businesses and organizations. Investors are interested in his ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) ratings, customers are making purchasing decisions based on a company’s sustainability performance, and employees are motivated to work for the environment. are increasingly interested in – Conscious companies.

Gary Schueller, head of marketing at Climate Vault, says climate action has become imperative not only for protecting the planet, but also for “future-proof business.”

Climate Vault was a finalist in Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards. As part of these awards, Fast Company offers one of his companies the opportunity to work with global services company Genpact and leverage its digital transformation expertise to make an even greater impact.

The company plans to use this partnership to boost demand and reach its goal of reducing emissions by 10 million tons by the end of 2025.

“We can’t keep up with business growth,” says Schueller. Climate Vault’s work with Genpact uses Genpact’s AI, data and technical insights to streamline processes, enable real-time pricing and analytics for partners, and reach broader segments of the market. and work with more and larger industries. “This partnership will allow us to appeal to very different sized organizations that can deploy and use our model,” he says.

Sanjay Srivastava, Chief Digital Strategist at Genpact, said: Genpact’s data, technology and AI expertise help create a carbon reduction and removal platform that makes carbon neutral at scale transparent and verifiable across industries. ”

The Climate Vault process has two main stages. “We call it a one-two punch for knocking out carbon,” Schuler says.

First, on behalf of partners, nonprofits purchase carbon allowances. This is a permit that allows an entity regulated by an international or national carbon market to emit one tonne of carbon dioxide or its equivalent as a greenhouse gas. If companies buy these allowances, they can use it to emit more carbon. But the Climate Vault traps that carbon in a ‘metaphorical reservoir’, reducing the amount of legally permissible emissions.

The group believes that these compliance markets are more transparent due to stricter local, national or international regulations, as opposed to voluntary markets where there is a lot of set-off. Schuler said the model “has no ambiguity as to whether a significant amount of carbon has been removed.”

So far, with commercial and non-profit partners such as Gemini, TPG, Morningstar and Vanderbilt University, Climate Vault reports 750,000 tonnes of carbon reduction.

In the next phase, the same transaction will also invest in carbon removal startups focused on removing atmospheric carbon buildup. “When you use Climate Vault to do your reduction work, you automatically queue up to get access to these technologies,” he says. The Climate Vault exchanges carbon allowances on the market to finance the purchase of tons of future carbon removal equivalents.

Carbon removal is still a nascent field, so it’s difficult to keep track of the most impactful projects. So Greenstone formed a “Technical Office,” a group of energy and economics experts led by former Obama energy secretary Ernest Moniz, to review applications from these companies and receive grants. We have selected the best companies for We believe that the carbon removal aspect is important.

“Reduction is a great start, but woefully inadequate,” says Schueller. “We can stop emissions today, but not pulling out emissions from the past will not be enough to avoid climate change and rising temperatures.” Technology Chamber Confident Elimination Startup Actually Works Only then will the company resell and eliminate the offsets it held, so all emissions will be fully eliminated by the end of the transaction.

As the climate crisis worsens and companies rethink their climate action plans, Schuler stresses the importance of models at this very moment, and how the Genpact partnership can help “supercharge” it. .

