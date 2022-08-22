CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users, Issues Advisory to Update Security Patches





The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released an advisory related to Google Chrome, revealing serious security flaws in some versions of the web browser. According to CERT-In, Google Chrome versions prior to 104.0.5112.101 may allow malicious actors to execute arbitrary code and bypass security restrictions on targeted systems. The security flaw was announced in CERT-In Vulnerability Note CIVN-2022-0329, and the severity of the issue is rated as High.

While the report was published on August 18, 2022, Google seems to have released a Stable Channel Update for the desktop version of Chrome to patch the vulnerability. In an official press release, the company states that the latest version fixes the error. Additionally, Google states that it is aware that an exploit for CVE-2022-2856 does exist. This error concerns insufficient validation of trusted input in Intents and was reported by Ashley Shen and Christian Resell of the Google Threat Analysis Group.

How can I download the latest update for Google Chrome? Open the Google Chrome browser In the browsing window, go to the three dots in the top right corner of the interface Find the option called Settings and click on it Click on the “three lines” menu in it Click on the upper left corner of the screen at the bottom of the menu[Chrome について]Click on the option that says When the user opens this option, Chrome will automatically detect if a stable update is available for the user

CERT-In also recently reported that Apple Watches running versions of watchOS prior to 8.7 have multiple vulnerabilities that compromise the overall security of the device. These vulnerabilities could allow an attacker or malicious person to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, and access data. and other Apple Watch resources. However, Apple has released watchOS 8.7, fixing the security issues highlighted by Cert-In. The Apple Security Updates page reveals that the flaw highlighted by Cert-In was discovered by Natalie Sivanovich of the Google Project Zero Team and the name of the error is her CVE-2022-32788.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/technology-news/other-tech-news/cert-in-warns-google-chrome-users-issues-advisory-to-update-security-patches-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos