How data and technology advances have enabled innovation in the Middle East





In this episode, recorded at the Oracle Cerner Middle East and Africa Collaboration Forum in 2022, an expert panel hosted by Oracle Cerner’s Dr. Mohamed AlRayyes will discuss recent advances in data and technology from the clinical to systems level. I’ll take a look at how you made progress. Enabling healthcare innovation across the Middle East.

panel:

Ali Latif, Executive Director, Hamid Medical Corporation, Qatar Engineer Azzam Al Amro, Chief Information Officer, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, Saudi Arabia Mohammed Al Hamid, Center of Healthcare Intelligence, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center, Director Saudi Arabia Siddiq Anwar , Consultant Physician and Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Sheikh Shahkbout Medical City and UAE Khalifa University, Mohamed AlRayyes, Chief Physician Executive and Director of Surrogacy, Oracle Cerner

The topics they discuss are:

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center has a strong pipeline of healthcare intelligence projects. How do you use the data and what results do you see? What drives your organization to embark on such database innovations? (Dr. Mohammed AlHamid Replies 2:34, 6:00) You recently got your new EMR system (RABET) up and running, how did you go about setting up the analytics to support your organization’s operations? (Engineer Azzam Al Amro responds at 7:50) Since the pandemic , like most healthcare organizations, the pace of analytical innovation at Hamad Medical Corporation has increased significantly. What is the role of having the right core team with the right core skills to support such innovation? (Dr. Ali Latif Response 9:56) As a clinician, you have had multiple has been involved in data-driven innovation in What is your view on the role of clinicians and end-users of data in driving this pace of innovation? (Dr. Siddiq Anwar responses 13:02, 16:38) What is your vision? What needs to be done, collectively and individually, to make better use of available technology and health data? (18:06)

Notable Quote:

We didn’t look at the data as something we wanted to present as explanations, analytics, and dashboards. We wanted to humanize the data. We wanted to understand the aspects that were not visible in vital signs and test results. I wanted to know how they felt when they came to the operating room. – Dr. Mohamed Alhamid

The physicians of the future will not be judged by the excellence of their practice, but by the benefits and value they bring to their organizations. – Dr. Siddiq Anwar

I wish I had stopped talking about data analysis like it was something special. It should be like lighting. It just works. It should be meaningful and seamless. You should be able to use it in your daily life without being able to consciously think, “Oh, that’s data analysis.” – Dr. Ali Latif

We spent about three years implementing a powerful EMR system, identifying KPIs, reporting mechanisms and teams. With new EMR and business intelligence tools, it’s critical that everyone understands and leverages data to enhance their daily operations. – Engineer Azzam Al-Amro

MEACF event details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cerner.com/ae/en/blog/how-data-and-tech-advancements-have-enabled-innovation-in-the-middle-east The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos