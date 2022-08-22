How Financial Services CTOs Avoid Embedded Biases





Finastra Chief Technology Officer Ravi Metta said:

From consumer payment apps to institutional banking platforms, the financial services industry is undergoing a fundamental digital transformation. Looking to the future, technology will be key to driving optimization across the global financial system.

But as the industry continues to innovate, leaders believe that much of the technology being developed today relies heavily on historical financial data and patterns, and racial and gender biases can permeate the financial system. We need to recognize that we are exposing potential gaps. Algorithmic bias can be seen, for example, in data samples that do not accurately represent the composition of the population. This can have a significant impact on the decision-making process regarding credit scoring, rates and insurance pricing, all of which can have a significant impact on a person’s finances. wellness.

In my role as Chief Technology Officer of a large fintech company, I believe it is important to find opportunities to leverage resources to remedy some of these persistent inequities. This article discusses key considerations and strategies for leveraging technology to advance diversity and inclusion goals and reduce inequalities in the financial system.

Identify embedded biases and form teams to combat them

The first step to making change is recognizing its need. To that end, technology leaders, especially those in the financial services sector, are scrutinizing how past inequalities may persist in their industry and how their companies have come into contact with them. need to do it. From there, they should kickstart and actively participate in discussions at the highest levels to ensure this is a priority for the organization.

As part of the initial analysis process, it is important for leaders to recognize that one of the sources of technology solution bias is the lack of racial and ethnic diversity in the STEM space. Black and Hispanic adults are underrepresented as STEM workers compared to their respective percentages of the population, according to the Pew Research Center. Hispanic workers make up 17% of the US workforce, but only 8% of STEM jobs. Black workers make up 11% of the employed population and 9% of the STEM workforce.

When it comes to gender equality, STEM professions reflect significant progress. Women make up 50% of those employed in STEM jobs, even though women make up a slightly smaller share of the total workforce (47%). However, it should be noted that a woman is overrepresented in her STEM categories, including health-related jobs, and underrepresented in areas such as computing and engineering.

Our voices can play an important role in advocating for the removal of barriers that people of all backgrounds face in participating in innovation and technology. Bringing diverse perspectives and experiences into the innovation process is critical to eradicating biases in technology solutions. By emphasizing the importance of actively engaging problem solvers from diverse backgrounds, we take actionable steps to ensure diversity as part of our corporate framework.

Amplify diverse voices and promote initiatives that lead to inclusive solutions

Ensuring more equal representation of diverse groups in the technology and financial industries is not an overnight goal. To advance that goal in the near term, technology leaders propose initiatives that champion inclusiveness by creating spaces and platforms for diverse voices to bring their experiences into the innovation process. I can do it.

For example, at my company, a global hackathon competition encourages hackers from all walks of life, including developers, designers, business experts, and students, to create solutions that enable the unbiased fintech future. . Hackathons that target inclusion are just one example of the kind of corporate initiative that can inspire diverse groups and younger generations to innovate towards a more inclusive financial future.

Companies can also adopt strategies that help foster more technical expertise and innovative thinking within their workforce, with a particular focus on engaging diverse talent. Our learning and development curriculum and training programs are all effective in providing current employees with the tools to build their technical expertise and engage in product development.

In addition to these strategies for tapping current talent opportunities, it is equally important to consider diversity in recruitment and recruitment processes. Companies can take a purposeful approach to building a diverse technical team by hiring recruiters who specialize in diverse candidates and partnering with minority professional societies and universities. increase. Internships for diverse candidates are also important programs that promote a diverse talent pipeline.

Conclusion

Fintech is rooted in the idea of ​​progress and inefficiencies that can help address historical inequalities. As leaders in technology and innovation, we must be at the forefront of ensuring technology supports diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

Every financial technology company has a role to play in building a more sustainable and inclusive financial ecosystem, from building diverse teams to championing events that carry out corporate inclusivity efforts. As technology leaders, we can be a powerful force in raising interest in DEI by taking a proactive approach when considering the composition of our teams and the voices included during the innovation process. .

