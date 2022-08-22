Addressing Retail Challenges with Digital Analytics – Re-Tales by Manoj Dawane





The retail sector has undergone the most transformation in the last few years due to rapid digitization and changing tastes of digitally savvy and more demanding customers. Currently, his Internet subscriber base is 834 million, with local users accounting for 40% of him, according to TRAI figures. The government’s Digital India program, as well as the rise of UPI and mobile wallets, are paralleling the growth of e-commerce marketplaces such as Swiggy, Nykaa and Myntra. With more than 54% of the population under his age of 25, the retail industry has seen a surge in young people seeking personalized recommendations and deals on the go while driving nearby based on location data. Consistent with trends that capture the imagination. information, etc. To keep up with demand, many retailers have had to scale up their logistics and dramatically reduce the time from fulfillment center to customer. After lockdown and gradual recovery, India’s retail industry is on track but collecting data from social network conversations, internet purchases and location-specific interactions across multiple social media channels This strengthens the digital analytics that give direction. and so on.

The challenge is that retailers must keep pace with rapid change and invest in digital technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, location intelligence, and the Internet of Things. Maintain optimal supply inventory for each demand cycle. If the last decade was about technology consolidation and innovation, this his decade is about tech activity, and those who adapt show better results.

Smarter retailers are increasingly gathering data insights that help them decide when to launch flash sales, what on-demand delivery to offer, and what omnichannel routes to choose. I’m here. Today’s retail business is no longer the guesswork and instinct that worked in the past. Digital analytics is helping brands sharpen their customer-centric approach, pricing strategies, future projections, product enhancements, and more. Let’s take a look at how retailers are benefiting through data analytics.

Customer-Centric Approach Relevant and personalized campaigns are now important and customers want a seamless shopping experience. Retailers now need a sharper customer lens. Gone are the days when you can acquire customers with big campaigns. Now we have to consider each customer as a separate segment. Data analytics are the reason giants like Amazon and Netflix provide non-intrusive, personalized recommendations to their customers. Tailor multi-level rewards programs to customers based on online data insights that capture information such as purchase preferences and sentiment analysis from call center records, social media streams, product reviews, customer feedback, and more. can now be adjusted. For example, by adopting local languages ​​online, many Indian brands are gaining quick insights on market trends and using innovative methods to reach their customers.

Price optimization Data analysis plays a very important role in determining price movements. For example, algorithms can be trained to provide insights into demand, inventory levels, and competitor activity, allowing retailers to fine-tune pricing and become more sensitive to general trends. Price optimization also helps you decide when and how much to lower your prices in order to ultimately get the best retail profit.

Predicting trends Any business can fail or lose money if it is unaware of future trends. Retailers now need to know where to set up stores, where demand is likely to grow, where to go for expansion, what customers want, and detailed forecasts to forecast the market seasonally. Analytics are available to make your research easily accessible. liking, sex, etc. For example, it is through data insights that we can glean new markets for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with the most dramatic growth in fashion, personal care, and beauty.

Product-enhanced data analytics take the guesswork out of business. Retailers can now design, upgrade, or source products that better meet market needs. Many analytical tools can be used to validate and test your product before it goes to market.

The customer is always king in retail. Relevant data insights enable retailers to delight their customers even more by combining strategies such as expediting delivery and making products more discoverable through omnichannel routes. , and so on.

