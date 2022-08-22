Google accuses Apple of providing a poor texting experience between iPhone and Android.





Search giant says Apple uses outdated technology and refuses to adopt modern text standards

So far: On August 10th, Google announced that on August 10th, people using iPhones and Android phones would experience a substandard experience when communicating with each other via text messages and sharing photos and videos. accused Apple of providing it to users.

According to the search giant, Apple uses outdated technology and refuses to adopt modern text messaging standards, resulting in users experiencing blurry videos, broken group chats, and missing read receipts and typing indicators. I’m facing issues such as not displaying, not being able to send messages over Wi-Fi, etc.

Differences between text messages on iPhone and Android

iMessage is used to send texts between iPhones, and RCS, the latest messaging industry standard, is used to send texts between Android phones. Text messages between iPhones and Android phones use SMS and MMS. Google considers this an outdated technology from the 1990s and early 2000s, as it doesn’t support modern text features such as end-to-end encryption, high-quality media sharing, read receipts, and typing indicators. , resulting in poor user experience.

Google says that if Apple upgrades SMS/MMS to RCS, it will fix the text messaging issue between iPhones and Android phones.

What are SMS/MMS and RCS?

SMS or Short Message Service is one of the oldest text messaging technologies, invented in the 1980s and defined in the 1985 GSM standard. It is also the most prevalent and frequently used.

MMS or multimedia messaging service was built using the same technology as SMS. Users can send multimedia content such as photos, audio and video files, and phone contacts.

Rich Communication Services is the latest industry standard for messaging. Supported by most carriers and over 500 Android device manufacturers, but not by Apple.

Issues with SMS and MMS technology used by Apple

Google complained that when iPhone and Android users text each other, they may not be able to send and receive texts over Wi-Fi if they don’t have a cellular network connection.

The company says it relies on SMS and MMS technology and doesn’t always support sending texts over Wi-Fi.

These technologies don’t support read receipts and input indicators, which don’t always let you know if a message has been delivered or if the recipient has responded.

Your users’ messages are also not secure, as end-to-end encryption is not supported.

Google also says that the iPhone uses white text on a bright green background, making it difficult to read text on Android phones.

Photos and videos are often small and blurry because outdated SMS/MMS technology cannot support large media files. This means that photos and videos are often provided in a compressed format. Severity varies by location and carrier, based on compression and size limits, Google said.

The outdated technology used for group conversations on Android doesn’t even allow users to leave chats when they want to, the company added.

