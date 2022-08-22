‘Saints Row’ Offers Goofy, Honest, Glitch Crime : NPR





This year’s Saints Row reboot brings a sunny sandbox filled with heists, hijinks, and witty banter. The series has always been in the shadow of Grand Theft Auto, but it shines when it always does what it does best: Gonzo humor and serious character portraits in exchange for GTA’s cynicism. . While it’s not as rich or mechanically satisfying as GTA 5, the new Saints Row more than makes up for it with the perfect balance of comedy and compelling storytelling. That is, is it actually playable without game-breaking bugs (more on that later)?

back to basics

Saints Row took goofiness to the extreme as the last few visits to the gang saw the player character become the president of the United States fighting aliens in Saints Row IV’s Matrix spoof. The series went from interstellar to metaphysical when it did.

The new reboot shifts its action to the fictional southwestern city of Santo Ileso, and the comparisons feel grounded. It feels unfair to criticize Saints Row for having Santo in its name. Fight against other gangs, including your favorite raves and idols who are obsessed with class warfare.

The Idols, rival gangsters and rave-obsessed anarchists..

.

will

You start the game as the boss of the notorious Saints, a gang you’ve created with your humiliated roommates Kev, Eli, and Nina. All three are diverse, fun to write, and fun to be with. While Saints Row returns with its trademark over-the-top combat, you can quickly transition to moments of honesty and companionship. It’s clear that Boss loves two things about him: mayhem and friendship, and their world revolves around being the best of both.

family first

As for the parallels to Grand Theft Auto, the family has always made Saints Row stand out, hence the gang focus.I love GTA, but its core comedy relies on indifference doing. The characters you play may be loyal, but they are often reluctant, full of bitterness and selfishness. Support casts tend to be shallow. You mocked spoiled brats, ultraconservatives, and dumb hippies all alike with contempt. GTA rarely embraces characters who care about the world they live in.

Saints Row can save people, not just the ones it cares about. Your character resembles the burnt-out gig economy millennials that GTA 5 loves to mock. They pin pride flags to the walls and celebrate at brunch to celebrate coming home from their first days as mercenaries. rob the Your crew is truly heartbroken when a former ally betrays them, and the boss responds by blowing the problem away with a rocket launcher.

Eli, a roommate and self-help worker..

.

will

This approach offers more avenues for storytelling than GTA chooses to use. Avoiding the “everyone is ignorant or nihilistic” formula allows Saints Row to deliver a clear and specific parody. Rival gang Idols are a good example. They talk big about anti-capitalism and dismantling “The Man”, but it doesn’t take long to realize that they are fame-seeking anarchists. Contrast your saints who fight against.

Good story, glitchy gameplay

It’s a compelling retelling of the typical gangster arc, and it works because the violence is barbaric and (usually) carefree. But it’s either uninspired or, at worst, weighed down by gameplay that just doesn’t work.

Here’s how the critical mission went on normal difficulty. AI teammates never fire. They may or may not take damage, so they may or may not need to be revived. All enemies can suddenly become heavily armored. You may be tied to throwing grenades and unable to do anything else. The teammate revive timer continues during non-skippable specials and immediately fails once the animation ends.

I even ran into a persistent and inexplicable problem where my boss could only move and kick. I could lift and aim the gun, but I could not fire. I also couldn’t use the weapon wheel interface. Restarting or aborting the mission did not fix the issue. I had to completely reload my save and I got back before the mission started.

I ended up trying one important (and amazingly written) mission 14 times. I switched to the easiest difficulty in about 10 seconds and ran through to the end. Sure enough, there were glitches, but while I made progress by slowly kicking through combat, I did reach a point where I had to interact with objects in ways other than putting my foot on my chest. Even the hardcore fans couldn’t expect to do four missions in a row like I used to.

Increased vehicle madness in Saints Row..

.

will

Even without errors, the basic gameplay loop and mechanics of Saints Row are flat. The tone of the game sounds somewhere between Saints Row 2 and Saints Row: The Third, and the gunplay is similarly dated. Gorgeous graphics and a strong narrative make it even clearer how favorable the side quests, mini-games and interface compare to his GTA 5, which was released almost a decade ago. !

Still, for all its flaws, I’d love to return to Saints Row, as the narrative’s intentional mess shines through its glitchy unintentional mess. may address issues faced by, but I suspect it will take longer than that to fix all the bugs. is the perfect place.

Danny Lore is a black sci-fi/fantasy writer of prose and comics. They are from Harlem and the Bronx.

