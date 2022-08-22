Samsung’s massive 55-inch curved Odyssey Arc is up for pre-order.





Samsung has announced that its giant 55-inch 4K curved gaming display, the Odyssey Ark, is now available for pre-order for $3,499.99. Those who feel the need for such a large and expensive display can reap relatively small but welcome savings by purchasing before Monday, September 12th. For example, pre-order and get a $200 gift card from Samsung. Best Buy and Newegg have similar promotions, offering a $200 gift card to anyone who pre-orders to use on another purchase.

Samsung hasn’t officially shared a release date, but Newegg has confirmed that it will start shipping from its website on Monday, September 12th.

If you’re the one who pre-ordered the Odyssey Arc for free last week when real impressions were first published (you can read my thoughts here), Samsung is offering instant rebates when you buy through the company. $100 off the cost.Online storefront. For future reference, in case you miss out on this deal, Samsung usually offers extra discounts on high-end products to those who pre-order, and the financial pressure to commit to pre-ordering is No. So it’s a win-win situation for some.

It’s hard to say for sure if the Odyssey Ark is worth the $3,500 price tag. I had a fun and short time checking it out earlier this month.It’s a TV-sized gaming monitor with a minimal stand that can be swiveled into what Samsung calls cockpit mode with relative ease. . It may not be for everyone, but the $3,500 price tag is clear.

