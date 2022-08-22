Lucid Air Sapphire Targets Tesla Model S Plaid





Lucid Motors has unveiled a three-motor version of its Air sedan called the Sapphire. It has over 1200 horsepower and from 0 to 60 mph he starts in less than two seconds. The performance sedan, which is due to be unveiled next year, will cost $249,000, well above the most expensive version of the Air sedan to date.

If the idea of ​​an electric sedan with 1050 horsepower on tap sounds a little tame, Lucid has something else in store. The EV maker has taken advantage of Monterey Car Week to unveil his three-motor Lucid Air Sapphire that promises over 1200 horsepower. seconds.

The sedan has one motor in the front and two motors in the rear and features new heat exchange technology and increased coolant flow. The new motor also uses the company’s Microjet stator cooling and wave winding technology to provide torque vectoring to aid in straight-line stability and turn-in control.

Stiffer front and rear springs, along with stiffer bushings and improved damper settings, add stability to this version of the Air. Front and back out 21 inches.

Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson said: group. “Today, with the introduction of the Sapphire line, we have taken the next logical step in our evolution.The Lucid Air Sapphire is the first Lucid product to bear the Sapphire name, bringing the high performance of electricity to the next level. Based on our technical capabilities to advance to the stage. Level.”

Among other things, this version of the electric four-door wears a dedicated Sapphire Blue exterior color, along with other subtle changes such as wider rear wheel arches and a rear spoiler.

Inside, the sedan has 18-way Power Sports seats trimmed in Black Alcantara Microsuede and black leather with Sapphire Blue contrast stitching, while the doors and dashboard feature Mojave Darkwood veneers. . The headliner and steering wheel are trimmed in black Alcantara.

Additionally, Lucid calls Sapphire a brand rather than a nameplate, referring to its in-house performance department that will deliver the fastest and most powerful versions of future vehicles. You’d expect to pay some penalty in range for putting out more power, but Lucid doesn’t estimate how much a full charge will penalize.

Sapphire offers a wheel design unique to this version, plus of course an exclusive paint color.

Lucid Motors

Another way to look at this is that those who spend generously on the Air Dream Edition will soon have their car upgraded with something more powerful and special.

The price for this exclusivity and performance doesn’t come cheap. Lucid demands her $249,000 from Air Sapphire. This exceeds the price of the already expensive Air Dream edition. And whoever chooses this version, can he discern 1200 hp apart from 1050 hp?

“Sapphire is the pinnacle of electrical performance and has finally delivered what I have been looking for for a long time,” Rawlinson added. “After painstaking development work, we can confirm that the Lucid Air Sapphire has achieved satisfactory performance and we believe the most discerning drivers will agree.”

The Sapphire will be a limited production model and is scheduled to land in Canada and the United States in 2023.

On the production side, Lucid has had to revise its 2022 forecast downwards twice this year, and plans to produce just 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles by the end of the year, up from the originally planned 20,000. The company delivered just 679 sedans in the second quarter of 2022, citing supply chain constraints.

Jay Rummy Jay Rummy grew up around very strange European cars and instead of looking for something reliable and comfortable for his own personal use, he gravitated toward the more adventurous side of the reliability spectrum. It has been taken.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoweek.com/news/green-cars/a40956463/lucid-air-sapphire-1200-horsepower-electric-sedan-targets-tesla/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos