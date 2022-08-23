In the EV world, Lamborghini knows it can’t rely solely on power – TechCrunch





EV acceleration entered an interesting new phase at Sunday’s Monterey Car Week event.

Kia (yes, Kia) entered the quintessential ultra-luxury car with the EV6 GT, a new performance trim that will go on sale before the end of the year and can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 3.4 seconds. This is neither a hypercar nor a sports car, but it has the ability to overwhelm both types of vehicles.

This increasingly common scenario puts supercar makers like Lamborghini in a strange position. It’s a place Lamborghini is familiar with, according to the company’s CTO Rouven Mohr, who told TechCrunch during the event.

With EV powertrains now offering quicker offline metrics, Lamborghini realized that sprinting to highway speed was no longer the primary goal. Lamborghini, for example, unveiled during his Monterey Car Week the Urus His Performante, a luxury internal combustion engine SUV that outperforms the Kia EV6 GT by just a tenth of his.

Lamborghini is taking a different tactic from pure power, TechCrunch has learned, even if its EV plans aren’t fully settled. Mohr said the automaker is focused not only on experience, but also on the company’s history of making unexpected product moves.

“I would say there are some brands in the auto industry that you could call ‘crazy things,'” Mohr said, adding that Lamborghini has been successful by doing unconventional things. The supercar that created the look of supercars, the Lamborghini his Countach is an example. Another is Urus. A super SUV may have alienated purists. Instead, it became the best-selling Lamborghini ever.

Those moments can be dangerous, but they also give Lamborghini a degree of freedom that other automakers don’t enjoy.

Over the past 15 to 20 years, Mohr said the company has moved from being a pure numbers car to a driver’s car. With the rise of electric vehicles, it’s becoming a smarter, needed position.

“You can get a very fast but boring car.

0-60 combat isn’t all that interesting and can make some people sick, Mohr said, in part because it’s unimpressive. “It’s actually irrelevant to be honest,” says Mohr.

Mohr cites the new Urus Performante as an example. No one complained that the original Urus was too slow, he said. The new version is faster, but he argues the focus should be on how the new variant of the supercar SUV feels.

In the electric world, power is more or less free, Mohr says. All cars will be able to accelerate quickly at the expense of range, so it won’t be a differentiator in the future. For Mohr, Lamborghini has to offer customers another dimension he needs to “take the car’s responsiveness to the next level.”

Mohr believes that the key to building an EV supercar is the ability to instantly transmit torque to all four wheels, something a gasoline car can’t. He said his Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT are examples of this type of engineering. But for Lamborghini it has to be on a higher level.

Lamborghini’s LDVI system (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) is one of the features that adjusts torque and steering based on traction and what the vehicle believes the driver is trying to achieve. It is installed in vehicles equipped with an electric powertrain and continues to evolve. Electric vehicles will be able to react and adjust more quickly.

“I see a lot of potential,” Mohr said. “We are very excited to develop in this direction over the next few years and I think this opens up a whole new field.”

