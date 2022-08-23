Bizarre Quantum Experiment Shows Protons Have More ‘Charm’





Protons may have more “charms” than we thought, new research suggests.

A proton is one of the subatomic particles that make up the nucleus of an atom. Protons are small, but they are made up of even smaller elementary particles called quarks (opens in a new tab) and come in a variety of “flavors” or types (up, down, strange, charm, bottom, top). Protons are usually thought to consist of two up quarks and one down quark.

But new research has found it’s more complicated than that: protons can also contain charm quarks, elementary particles with 1.5 times the mass of the proton itself. Even stranger, even if the proton contains charm quarks, heavy particles can still only carry about half the proton’s mass.

All this discovery comes down to the probabilistic world of quantum physics (opens in new tab). Charm His quarks are heavy, but they have a fairly low chance of appearing in protons, so their high mass and their low probability basically cancel each other out. In other words, even if a charmed quark were there, the full mass of the charmed quark wouldn’t be captured by the proton, reports Science News (opens in new tab).

Protons are fundamental to the structure of the atoms (opens in new tab) that make up all matter, but they are also very complex. Physicists don’t really know the basic structure of the proton. Beyond the up and down quarks known to exist, quantum physics believes that other quarks can sometimes jump into protons, says Stefano Forte, a physicist at the University of Milan. told the podcast Nature Briefing(opens in a new tab). Forte is a co-author of a new paper showing evidence of his quarks proton charms, which he published in Nature on August 17.

There are six types of quarks. Three are heavier than the proton and three are lighter than the proton. Charm quarks are the lightest of the heavy quarks, so researchers wanted to start with charm quarks to see if protons could contain quarks heavier than themselves. They did this by taking a new approach to 35 years of particle fracture data.

To learn about the structure of subatomic and elementary particles, researchers blast particles at breakneck speeds at each other in particle accelerators such as the Large Hadron Collider, the world’s largest atom crusher, near Geneva. Scientists in his nonprofit NNPDF collaboration collected this particle disruption data dating back to the 1980s. This includes examples of experiments in which photons, electrons, muons, neutris (opens in a new tab), and even other protons collided with protons. By looking at the debris from these collisions, researchers can reconstruct the original state of the particles.

In the new study, scientists passed all of this collision data to a machine-learning algorithm designed to look for patterns without preconceived notions of what a structure might look like. The algorithm returned possible structures and the likelihood that they actually exist.

Forte told Nature Briefing that the study found that the chances of finding charmed quarks were “small but not negligible.” While the level of evidence wasn’t enough for the researchers to declare their undeniable discovery of proton charm quarks, the results are “first solid evidence” that it could be there.

According to Forte, the structure of the proton is important, and physicists need to uncover subtle differences between what theory suggests and what is actually observed in order to discover new subatomic particles. requires highly accurate measurements of subatomic particle structure.

For now, physicists need more data on the elusive “attraction” within the proton. Future experiments, such as the electron-ion collider planned at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, New York, could help, said Tim Hobbs, a theoretical physicist at the Fermilab in Batavia, Illinois. told his Science News.

Originally published in Live Science.

