Google admits Google TV software is too slow





Google has worked to make the TV experience faster, more responsive, and less annoying for users. According to a post on Monday’s support forum, the company has improved boot times, general performance, and a number of options for managing storage on both third-party TVs and his Chromecast with the Google TV streaming pack. I have been working on

The company claims that the Google TV home screen will load faster and you’ll spend less time choosing what to watch. Google says it achieved performance gains through CPU optimizations and cache management improvements, has started rolling out on third-party devices, and will soon support Chromecast.

Access to the home screen is faster and more responsive.

According to the post, you should see performance improvements in a few areas when loading live tabs, scrolling home screens, or using child profiles. This is due to the fact that Google TV itself uses less RAM, leaving more RAM for apps, especially when switching between different screens.

Android Police also responded to complaints that storage limits could make it difficult to install the Google TV app, especially on devices like the Chromecast that only have 5GB of real usable space. According to Google,[設定]>[システム]>[ストレージ]A menu has been added to allow you to free up space by clearing your device’s cache and uninstalling apps. It’s rolling out to Chromecast and coming soon to smart TVs. It also says that there is an automated process that runs in the background to free up space for apps.

With recent reports that Google is looking to integrate wearables and free channels into Google TV, the company seems to be gearing up to push users toward the big-screen experience. If that’s the plan, it makes sense to try to improve the basics now. However, with the need for more and more apps to keep up with the growing number of streaming services, it may be time for hardware manufacturers (including Google) to consider upgrading the storage capacity that comes with Google TV devices. A software trick may help reduce the number of out-of-storage error messages, but there is no substitute for more space.

