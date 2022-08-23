Google reported father to police over medical photos of son’s penis: NYT





The New York Times reported that the father took pictures of his sick son’s penis at the request of a nurse. Google’s anti-child abuse system eventually reported the image to the police, according to The NYT. According to The NYT, police have concluded that no crime has been committed, but Google will not unlock the father’s account. Loading Something is loading.

A father who photographed his sick son’s penis for review by medical professionals was arrested by Google’s anti-child abuse system and reported to police, The New York Times reports.

Mark, a former software engineer in San Francisco whose last name was omitted in The Times report, said he took a smartphone photo of his son’s painful, swollen penis at the request of a nurse.

Two days later, Mark receives a phone call notifying him that his Google account has been disabled for “harmful content,” which is a “serious violation of Google’s policies and may be illegal.”

Ten months later, Mark was told by the San Francisco Police Department that less than a week after Mark took the photo, investigators issued a search warrant on Google, denying him access to Internet searches, location history, messages, documents, and photos. I received a letter stating that you requested. Video according to The Times. Investigators concluded that “no crime occurred,” The Times reported.

In 2018, Google announced that it had built an artificial intelligence tool that could more quickly detect and remove child sexual abuse content. After being automatically flagged by AI, the photo is reviewed by human moderators and if determined to depict child sexual abuse, Google will lock the user’s account and add other exploitative content. search for relevant materials and submit reports to the National Center for Non-Profit Organizations. Missing and exploited children.

Mark used Google Calendar, backed up his photos to Google Cloud, and had a phone plan that used Google Fi, so when his Google account was deactivated, he lost his email, contact information, cellular service, Locked out of other services. The Times said he created his account online after failing to receive a security code on his phone.

Mark said he had filed a police report with Google to reactivate the account without success, and was later told his account would be permanently deleted.

Google did not immediately respond to an Insider’s request for comment.

Claire Lilly, Google’s head of child safety operations, told The Times that reviewers were told the photos may have been taken for medical reasons, but in Mark’s case they detected a medical problem. He said he found another video, six months ago, showing a young child in bed with a naked woman.

Mark said he couldn’t remember the video, but told The Times:

A Google spokesperson told The Times that the company supports the decision to suspend Mark’s account.

According to Google, more than 620,000 reports were filed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2021, and nearly 270,000 accounts related to child sexual abuse content were disabled. That year, the nonprofit alerted authorities to more than 4,200 “potential new child victims,” ​​including Mark’s son.

“Child sexual abuse content is abhorrent and we are fully committed to preventing it from spreading on our platform,” the company said.

