Newsmakers push the boundaries of technology — RISMedia

For the sixth year in a row, we are looking for newsmakers across the country who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sector and who are going the extra mile to make a positive impact on their peers. colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

nominate a newsmaker

Looking Back at Newsmakers in 2022 Technology is always moving forward, and it’s up to you to keep up with and leverage that change for long-term success. Many of RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers have done just that. Here are just a few examples of how innovation can be driven and leveraged.

ACHIEVERSKori Covrigaru Co-founder and CEO of PlanOmatic As CEO of PlanOmatic since 2005, Covrigaru has spearheaded innovation. His latest effort was the launch of Data his hub PlanOlabs in 2021. time they are placed.

FUTURISTSRochelle Atlas Maize Executive Director, Luxury Estates Advancement in technology means more than just innovation, it’s also about getting the most out of existing tools. Maize used TikTok to pitch her listing, garnering the attention of buyers as well as The Wall Street Journal. “Success is not due to luck or chance. It took a lot of sacrifice and a lot of study, but most importantly it was also perseverance with a lot of common sense.”

FUTURISTSMike [email protected]’s International Real EstateGolden has used his leadership role to drive innovation at his brokerage firm. The company has tripled the size of his engineering team since 2021 and launched technology services such as learning system @academy, open house sign-in app, digital list presentation app and AI-powered motion prediction software. Did. “At @properties, we are always focused on raising the industry standard in terms of marketing, technology and service.”

Trendsetter Chao Cheng-Shorland CEO, ShelterZoomCheng-Shorland used the pandemic to get ahead of ShelterZoom in technology. In 2021, the company will launch his 1REport, a blockchain-based listing service. “The real estate industry quickly picked up on this challenge. It has been very rewarding to be part of the change to the new way of doing business.”

FUTURISTSChris Cox Chief Digital and Technology Officer, kwxCox During his tenure as Chief Digital and Technology Officer, kwx’s smart CRM plus solution Command increased monthly active users by 23.9%. “We are excited to report that Command now has over 105,000 monthly active users, and engagement continues to grow as we continue to innovate with our agents on the experiences that matter most.” .”

For more information on this year’s 300+ Real Estate Newsmakers, visit rismedia.com/2022-newsmakers.

