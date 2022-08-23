Parking Tech Platform ParkHub Boosts Payments Solutions In All-Dallas Deal » Dallas Innovates





One of the fastest growing companies in the country continues its momentum with new acquisitions.

In all Dallas deals, parking technology provider ParkHub acquired payment processing integrator Fuzse for an undisclosed amount.

ParkHub founder and CEO George Baker Sr. said in a statement that he is thrilled to bring Fuzse under ParkHub’s umbrella as it strives for payment leadership in the parking industry. I’m here. The convergence point of our hardware, software and payment solutions is where you compete, delivering better customer experiences and rich data to inform all your decisions.

Transaction strengthens ParkHub as a powerhouse of customer insights

Working with businesses, local governments, and facilities such as AT&T Stadium and the American Airlines Center, ParkHub was founded in 2010 to provide software and hardware for managing parking operations and payments, while helping customers We provide analytics and insights to Fuzse was launched six years after him to help customers integrate payment processing solutions with his mobile applications and e-commerce platforms. ParkHub says the deal strengthens its position as a powerhouse of customer insights across multiple industries.

As part of the deal, Fuzse founder and CEO Lane Conner, who has helped found and lead a number of ventures focused on local payments, will assume the role of president of ParkHub’s payments division. accept. Connor has been an advisor to ParkHub since 2015.

ParkHub is the ultimate platform for seeing how the union of hardware, software and payments can lead customers on their growth journey. It’s a big advantage. Customers can optimize their buying experience in better and more efficient ways. And with continuously updated customer transaction histories, businesses gain better insights to drive enhancements to their products and services.

$100M Investment Accelerates ParkHubs Growth

The move follows a growth investment round aimed at furthering software development and complementary acquisition opportunities after ParkHub raised about $100 million from Philadelphias LLR Partners in January. At that time, the company had about 70 employees.

This year, ParkHub made the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row, coming in at #3,588. While not divulging details, the company reports that in his three years, he posted revenue growth of 144%. To qualify for the list, companies had to earn him a minimum of $100,000 by 2018 and a minimum of $2 million by 2021.

ParkHubs’ acquisition of Fuzse is the latest in a string of deals that have taken place over the past few years. In 2019, following his $13 million Series B funding round led by Arrowroot Capital, the company acquired his SpotHero enterprise business in Chicago. Later that year, ParkHub said it acquired Connecticut-based Wireless Carpark, expanding its customer base and footprint in the Northeast. Last year, ParkHub also made two of his acquisitions: Bonfire, a local campground management and reservation platform, and CurbTrac, a Philadelphia parking payments platform.

