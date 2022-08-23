How to choose a career in technology that benefits humanity





The coming decades will be marked by extraordinary new technological innovations. They can bring us huge profits or bring us to the brink of disaster. What happens next depends on understanding how to manage risk. So if you’re looking to make a positive impact on your own life, one of the best ways is to ensure that the most powerful technology we’re building works for the benefit of all mankind. to participate in efforts to

Here’s why:

Biotech breakthroughs such as CRISPR gene editing and mRNA could empower researchers to fight genetic and infectious diseases, and even help eradicate malaria-carrying mosquitoes. But just like this, dramatic advances in our power to manipulate biology have made it much easier to trigger a devastating pandemic, even by accident. Already, it is possible for researchers to tweak and synthesize viruses known to be dangerous. Currently, there are only a few dozen credible scientists capable of doing this. But as costs drop, this feature could spread to thousands of people. Continuing to build tools to create pandemics before we build tools to strongly defend against them can have dire consequences.

AI development is equally important. AI systems can already explain jokes, recreate artistic styles, and use “common sense” across the board. Soon they will be able to accelerate drug discovery and green energy research. It seems quite possible that this kind of progress will never stop. In that case, AI’s state-of-the-art will surpass human capabilities, not just for specific narrow tasks, but much more comprehensively. Advanced AI can then be used to entrench discrimination and empower dictators more effectively than ever before. Otherwise, you may lose complete control over these systems when they become too powerful to contain.

These are the two technologies that we consider to have the greatest combination of scale, manageability, and ignorance. A forecaster for his Metaculus community prediction platform, from synthetic biology, puts him at a 1% risk of a catastrophic event that kills at least 95% of the world’s population by 2100. For AI, that figure is 6%. But few people are addressing these issues and there is much we can do. As more dedicated people join our efforts to navigate risk wisely and safely, we can ensure they work for everyone now and in the future.

But what does that mean for you? What are the most impactful ways to help?

your most important decision

If you want to make a positive difference in the world, one decision stands out above the rest. It’s about how you use your career.

Consider climate change. Behavioral changes made a big difference. About 0.15 tonnes of CO2 emissions are avoided annually by recycling, and just over 2 tonnes are avoided by stopping operations altogether. But there are limits to what such a simple change can do. We cannot drive less and recycle more waste than we produce. On the other hand, when he donates $1,000 to the top climate-focused charities, it looks like he could avoid nearly 100 tons of his CO2 emissions. For example, 500+ years of recycling. It’s an incredible step up. But unless you’re very wealthy, your most valuable contribution can be your time, by working directly on the issues you care about. After all, it takes skilled and dedicated people to turn other people’s giving into real change, and giving is only useful insofar as it gives people the power to effect that change.

This is more general. Your career is likely to be your greatest opportunity to make a difference. It’s true whether you want to work on making new technology better, or other pressing tasks.

In 2011, Google co-founded a non-profit organization called 80,000 Hours. This organization provides free advice to people looking to advance their careers (it’s named after the approximate amount of time you spend at work). The team at 80,00 Hours has spent years researching the following questions: If you want to use your career to tackle a very important issue, how do you decide what to do? Based on that research, I recommend addressing three key questions: increase. Each question tells us something about how best to positively impact the impact of AI and biotechnology.

find the right problem to work on

First: How urgent is the issue you want to focus on?

In other words, how much impact can people have by choosing to address it? The world’s most pressing problems are a combination of three factors:

They are massive (they have a big impact on a large number of people – solving them would be a big problem) they are ignored (barely enough effort is spent) they is manageable (progress is possible with extra effort)

Take biotech risks. COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the United States and more than 20 million people abroad, but a well-engineered pandemic could be much more devastating. .

But they are also ignored. Humanity has done little to prevent the next pandemic. Natural or not. The US has only marginally increased its investment in pandemic preparedness, with a huge number of programs unfunded. For example, the Biological Weapons Convention (the UN agency that oversees the development of dangerous biological weapons) is less funded than a typical McDonald’s. Created the Ministry of Security and radically changed foreign policy. COVID-19 has killed many times more people than her 100, and yet the US has done very little to respond. Meanwhile, forecasters project a pandemic risk that kills 95% of the world’s population at an alarmingly high 1% for him this century.

What are the risks of AI? This can be one of the most important problems we face. For example, AI systems could power future totalitarian regimes by enhancing their grasp of the dictator’s population. Or you could lose control completely to an AI system that doesn’t share your values. At least according to AI researchers themselves (including those not focused on risk mitigation), this is more than just speculation. In a recent survey of machine learning professionals, the median of respondents assigned his 5% chance of an outcome in which AI would have an impact as disastrous as the extinction of humanity.

It is also astonishingly neglected. Currently, about 100 people are researching how to improve AI’s capabilities, but only one is researching how to prevent AI from doing catastrophic damage.

So if we take a step back and consider which problems seem particularly pressing, powerful emerging technologies stand out. They can jeopardize our future like most anything else, but the risks are greatly underestimated.

Make the most of your contribution

Second: How can we make a big impact on the problem?

Some solutions to important problems work much better than other well-intentioned approaches. By choosing the right solution to focus on, you can multiply your impact 100 times.

What are the most promising solutions for mitigating biological risk? Although the field is relatively new, there are some concrete measures that dedicated people can help scale up. We already know. First, there is a need to continuously monitor the emergence of new pathogens, such as the Nucleic Acid Observatory project that evolved out of MIT. It aims to sequence wastewaters to identify exponentially growing new pathogens. Second, if a new outbreak is confirmed, Essential needs to stockpile next-level his PPE so that his workers can keep the economy working. Plus, an adaptable rapid flow test for tracking outbreaks. Third, we need to sustain mRNA vaccine production capacity and accelerate the process of testing and deploying new vaccines to get it done.

Or how can we have a greater impact on AI outcomes? Solutions to the technical “coordination problem” are needed to ensure successful AI development. This is a matter of ensuring that AI systems, even when they become more capable than we are, will still function as intended. We also need progress in AI governance, including better suggestions on whether and how to use AI systems.

find a fulfilling career

Now on to the third and final question. What is your personal fit with the career path you are considering?

When it comes to climate, you are probably a good writer and orator, but you have never enjoyed scientific research. In that case, working on the politics and policies that promote green energy would probably make a bigger difference than working on clean technology research and development.

When looking at biotechnology and AI, there are many pathways to impact, each suited to very different skill sets. Some of the biggest challenges are highly technical. For example, developing protective technologies against pandemics or discovering new insights into alignment problems.

But we also need new organizations to implement the most promising solutions. To do that, we need people with entrepreneurial, managerial, operational, accounting and fundraising skills. We also need a community builder to support those who want to tackle all these issues. And we need communicators to spread awareness of solutions. Navigating the most important technology on the horizon is a team effort. We need people with different backgrounds and strengths.

what next?

In biosecurity, AI, and many other areas, we need people who will use their careers to help humanity come together.

There are many other options for successfully advancing your career, including many that do not involve forming a new technology. That’s why we’ve created 80,000 Hours to help you decide which high impact career is best for you. It’s completely free and represents thousands of hours of research into how you can really make a difference.

You can also indirectly help those working on these issues by donating to organizations that are doing good work in your community.

With careful thought, people can find attractive and satisfying careers and make a huge positive impact. We have seen this many times. And the stakes are high: there’s never been a better time to find a successful high-impact career for you.

William MacAskill is Associate Professor of Philosophy at the University of Oxford and a Senior Research Fellow at the Global Priorities Institute. He is the author of What We Owe the Future (Basic Books, August 2022).

Ben Todd is President and Founder of 80,000 Hours, a non-profit organization that researches which careers have the greatest social impact.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90781098/how-to-choose-a-career-in-tech-that-benefits-humanity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos