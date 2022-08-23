Dads are in trouble after Google flags naked toddler photos as ‘child sexual abuse’ for doctors





Last updated: Aug 22, 2022 15:28 IST

Mark was legally given a clean chit, but Google supports the decision to delete the account. (Representative image: Canva)

The man got into trouble when he shared a photo of his young son’s penis with his wife and sent it to a doctor for an online checkup and consultation.

A stay-at-home dad from San Francisco says his digital life was cut off after Google disabled his account for a medical photo of his young son’s groin for harmful content, New York The Times reported. The man was also accused of child sexual abuse and exploitation by the tech giant, following a police investigation.

The story goes back to February 2021. At this time, the spread of COVID-19 resulted in lockdowns around the world, and medical consultations were conducted online. The man, who requested to be called by the NYT only by his first name mark for fear of reputational damage, shared a photo of his infant son’s penis with his wife for the purpose of sending it to a doctor for an online checkup. I ran into a problem when I did. consultation.

While a medical problem is being treated by a doctor. Mark’s troubles continued when a photo of his naked son was flagged by Google as child sexual abuse material, which had been uploaded to his Google cloud for preservation. rice field. Google Review Marks’ account was permanently deleted with no room for recovery in response to the apparently problematic photos spotted by his team’s AI algorithm. After a police investigation, Mark was found innocent and his son’s photo was taken for non-sexual, medical reasons.

Mark was legally given a clean chit, but during a search of all his photos and search history, Google discovered another offending video taken six months before the incident. and support the decision to delete the account. The company said the video showed a child lying on a bed with a naked woman. After this, Mark revealed that he may have recorded the clip to capture the beautiful moment his wife and son appear, the publication reported.

