What New Technologies Reveal About Prehistoric Furry Cephalopods Chemistry





Scientists have scanned fossils of the Jurassic cephalopod Vampironassa and found clues that it was an active hunter. A. Lettier, CR2P-SU

Finding and studying the softest prehistoric fossils on Earth is a difficult task. The fossil record often tells the history of life through hard tissue. Bones, teeth, shells, and other mineralized, durable parts of organisms are much more likely to be preserved as fossils than soft tissues like muscles and internal organs. A huge challenge, but especially for ancient cephalopod experts, fossil relatives of today’s nautilus, squid, squid and octopus that live from the coast to the dark depths. Mollusks have soft bodies that often decompose before they have a chance to become fossils, leaving experts with only shells and beaks of what were once complete animals. The record is full of surprises, and experts are getting more inventive than ever to find ways to visualize creatures that went extinct millions of years ago.

One of the latest surprises comes from an ancient relative of today’s blood-sucking squid, a fossil relative called vampironassa. Vampyronassa was first described twenty years before him. At the time, experts had to rely on what they could see with the naked eye. Paleontologists saw the cephalopod’s eyes and one of its sucker-lined arms, but much of its anatomy was hidden by the enveloping rock. Exterior details allowed researchers to classify this strange cephalopod as a distant relative of the vampire squid that float in the depths of the ocean today, but nothing more can be said about the animal’s biology. It seemed reasonable to assume that the fossil species lived much like its modern counterparts.

However, advances in visualization techniques and the increased availability of micro-CT scans have given paleontologists new views of fossils. Especially when soft-bodied animals are preserved as fossils, there are often hidden aspects of their anatomy that can only be seen by looking below the surface of the fossil. was chosen because it now has access to powerful, non-destructive X-ray-based imaging techniques that can see previously invisible internal structures, says Alison Lowe, a paleontologist at the Sorbonne University. increase. fossil.

Being able to see the inside of the fossil yielded surprising results that could not be seen from the outside. A micro-CT scan revealed parts of the creature’s gills, stomach, esophagus, and other internal organs. The shape of the sucker resembles that of an octopus, Rowe says, but Vampyronassa’s sucker attachment is of the same type found only in modern he, Vampyroteuthis. The shape of the sucker and the way the sucker is fixed to Vampironassa’s arm is a combination that has never been seen before, and Lowe said of the now-lost variety of character combinations that occurred during the Jurassic period. What you are stating provides a small window.

But a closer look revealed more than just answering a few anatomical questions. It is believed that they found good homes, stayed in cozy niches, and ate debris that fell from above. But a new study of Vampyronassahs reveals something else. The fossil cephalopod’s arms and internal structure indicate that it was an active predator that tracked prey close to the surface. After retiring into a deep ocean existence sometime 33 million years ago, Vampyronassa moved around to hunt and catch prey with its sucker-lined arms.

Vampyronassa fossils were a rare case. Fossils of cephalopods with almost no hard parts, such as ancient octopuses and squids, are difficult to find. Cephalopods such as ammonoids with coiled shells are much more common, sometimes found in vast beds of empty shells. Such fossils have often been used to time the fossil record, as the evolution and extinction of ammonite species was so rapid that particular species were often associated with particular rock formations. fossil record. Until recently, shells seem to have told us little about how these animals lived. But paleontologists are an ingenious group, and technological advances are bringing us closer to understanding how the beautiful and prolific ammonites made a living in the distant past.

Case in point, paleontologists didn’t really know what ammonites ate. Bit marks have been found on ammonite shells from the Aki era, suggesting that even marine reptiles like Mosasaurus were a food source, but paleontologists were unaware of what the ammonites themselves ate. It wasn’t until 2011 that paleontologist Isabelle Kruta and her colleagues used her powerful X-rays to reveal the inside of a particular ammonite’s mouth that was slightly better preserved than others. announced that it was able to detect plankton. An ammonoid that feeds on microscopic organisms floating in the water column. This has become an important realization. The last ammonites went extinct about 100,000 years after the shock that wiped out all non-avian dinosaurs, while the ocean was struggling to rebuild its food web from the bottom. If ammonites ate plankton and produced offspring small enough to be part of ocean plankton, the poor cephalopods could have effectively been cannibalized and driven into oblivion.

Ammonites have long been famous for their spectacular coiled shells. These cephalopods were so widespread and prolific that they are sometimes used as index fossils, or biological markers for specific periods of deep time.Dario Argenti via Getty Images

But before these last years, ammonites appeared in a variety of shapes and sizes, up to species with shells the size of Mini Coopers. Why did we seem to prefer one form over another? Scientists turned to ammonite robots to answer these questions.

True ammonites haven’t swam in the ocean for about 66 million years, but at least their shells were made to swim in university pools. Starting with high-resolution scans of ammonite shells, David Peterman, a paleontologist at the University of Utah, created his three-dimensional model of an ammonite shell and turned it into a swimming robot. These models mimic the swimming behavior of extinct species, allowing experts to better understand how these animals really moved in the water. Computational advances and 3D printing have allowed us to investigate paleoecological and biomechanical questions at an unprecedented level of detail. Scientists have combined scanning and engineering of ancient and modern fossils from tens of millions of years ago with video game software to allow ammonites to swim again.

Pool tests helped answer long-standing questions about these animals. . Were these cephalopods swimming horizontally, vertically, or crawling along the ocean floor like old museum dioramas? No one really knew. However, biomechanical testing has revealed that these shells perform best in the vertical position.

It can be frustrating that the soft tissues of prehistoric squid relatives lack as much detail as we’d like. Telling the astonishing story of how it evolved into a living jet-powered submarine, says Peterman, it left behind an unparalleled treasure trove of information.

animal cephalopod fossil paleontologist paleontology

Recommended videos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/new-technologies-are-helping-paleontologists-track-the-history-of-squishy-cephalopods-180980565/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos