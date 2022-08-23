Dubai Investment Fund to diversify investments by betting on innovative technology





The Dubai Investment Fund (DIF), one of the world’s largest independent investment firms with over $320 billion in assets under management (AuM), has announced a move to strengthen its global market position by diversifying its investments. I’ve been working on it.

The financial industry has turned to mass hype and current technology darlings and turned to diverse innovations and enterprise technologies that promise to solve problems, increase productivity, and create a sustainable future. In 2019, KPMG conducted the Technology Industry Innovation Study to understand the innovations likely to transform the future of business and create long-term value.

Internet of Things, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Augmented Reality, Biotechnology and Digital Health topped the list. A similar list from the World Economic Forum adds next-generation batteries, organ-on-chips, self-driving cars and renewable energy.

The global investment community has been tracking such innovations and technologies for some time. Following in his footsteps, DIF established the Innovative Investment Division in 2006 to explore alternative investment strategies in new sectors that offer high levels of innovation, leading Evo Innovative Technologies as his specialist in innovation. Richard Malone has been appointed to lead this new division.

Between 2006 and 2015, DIF has invested in global technology giants such as Google, Sony, Nvidia, Amazon, Cisco, Salesforce, SAP, Adobe and Facebook.

In 2016, DIF opened an artificial intelligence (AI) lab in Dubai to explore emerging AI, machine learning, and data science fields.

As a result of these investments, DIF has the space and opportunity to take the next steps in the field of artificial intelligence and innovative technologies.

Current investment psychology

The Consulting Group (BCG) refers to breakthrough innovations in materials science, synthetic biology, carbon capture and quantum computing as ‘deep tech’. Capital investment in deep technology has increased dramatically, from $15 billion in 2016 to $60 billion in 2020. With nearly 75% of its funding concentrated in the United States, other exciting ventures around the world are severely underfunded and offer opportunities.

Anticipating these developments, DIF broadens its focus to sustainability, investing heavily in renewable and green energy. h5ynbg

