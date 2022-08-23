Interoperability is not enough to turn innovation into transformation. This is why.





Later this month, my daughter will have her first virtual dentist appointment.

let it sink

The days of sitting in the orthodontist’s chair for hours and cementing metal braces to each tooth are all but over. Instead, take the impossibly simple process of receiving your Invisalign retainers in the mail, sending photos to your dentist to monitor progress, and asking questions via text every step of the way from the comfort of your living room couch. be replaced.

Virtual care is changing the way clinicians deliver and the way patients receive care in ways never before thought possible. Just one example of innovation in your pocket without acceleration. My daughter’s dental care details should fit in the current silo, just like patient care details. Other clinical providers remain unaware unless the information is manually entered, faxed, or verbally communicated to the clinician by the patient.

In healthcare, we tend to misinterpret the virtual or revolutionary as transformative, but in reality, building brilliant new digital tools is a priority for enhancing healthcare’s greatest building blocks. We often have to lower the Our biggest shortcoming as an industry is that we assume that interoperability will inherently make data actionable, enhance collaboration in the field, and enable new business models to transform space. . Over the past decade, Point has proven this wrong by trying to get solutions and siled platforms to work well together. In practice, digital health innovators have built a foundational operating system that integrates new solutions with legacy systems, which healthcare organizations must adopt. This eliminates the need for clinicians to connect all these dots themselves.

Interoperability is often short-lived, but there are three key areas where basic co-innovation starting from the inside can open new doors.

1. Traditional Workflows Lack Actionable Insights

When it comes to the patient data needed to improve the healthcare experience, there is currently a minimal infrastructure of interoperable piecemeal tools in place to deliver this data to patients, providers, and across hospital systems and EHRs at scale. lacks basic features to securely share and structure. , and the payer as well. The data that exists is neither readily available nor actionable. In fact, despite having one of the fastest growing datasets across the industry, a staggering 97% of medical data remains unused.

In a healthcare ecosystem where data sharing is becoming table stakes, it is meaningful data activation through open collaboration that cuts through the data noise and propels the industry forward. Insights that emerge at the moment of care and trend lines that weave over time have the power to improve the clinician’s experience of care, resulting in increased operational efficiency (the right time at the right time). care) and financial strength (close care). gaps across the care continuum). And for patients, this creates a more customized and seamless care experience, enabling personalized and improved outcomes.

2. Clinical systems do not allow for broader data entry

The interoperability conversation often begins and often ends with building data pipelines between different EHRs. But if a patient takes time outside of his annual check-up to work directly on his health, clinicians and health care providers may not be able to help him, whether through diagnostic labs, insurance systems, or his Fitbit or Apple Watch. I know firsthand that it often takes place outside of his EHR, such as.

When I introduce myself to friends, colleagues, and loved ones, I rarely say that I am a patient or a consumer. A lot of the time they think I’m the parent. i am a partner I am a person. Whenever a healthcare provider collects information about patients only when they consider themselves patients, care delivery and outcomes are inherently limited.

Interoperability is not a technical issue. If so, health care would have solved it by now. It has its own parameters for engaging with technology with doors that are not opened or not opened at all. To truly provide people-first care, she must break down her four walls in the clinic. Value-based care, social determinants of health, and other personalized care models and settings will be core components for building a comprehensive picture.

3. Innovation is too often technology first, clinicians second

The industry’s valiant efforts to improve the quality of care and patient experience through digital innovation have inadvertently created an environment in which people provide technology. Clinicians too often find themselves in a position where they must compromise the care they provide. Prioritize quality of results or quantity of visits. After hours he must either log in the EHR or focus on work-life balance at the risk of missing out on valuable information.

Just as healthcare organizations are collectively beginning to embrace patients as consumers of medical outcomes, digital health innovators should begin to see clinicians as consumers of medical technology. Clinicians know best what they need, so as US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recently emphasized in his recommendations on burnout for medical health tech companies, find a solution that meets those needs. must be designed.

A good starting point is to provide clinicians with intelligent technology such as workflow authoring tools. These technologies are fully standardized to comply with operational requirements while being customizable to individual clinical needs. Additionally, startups and digital innovators recognize that clinician leadership and robust feedback from early adopters will prioritize his loop to thoroughly solve the challenges faced by the industry. must be

Gone are the days of trying to settle with a silver bullet. Radical collaboration, not disruptive innovation, is the key to unlocking clinicians from technology and enabling them to deliver care without compromise. By bringing together responsible innovators and connected technologies across the healthcare ecosystem, the collective healthcare industry can finally achieve true interoperability and advance people-first care through meaningful transformation. I believe.

Photo: Leo Wolfert, Getty Images

