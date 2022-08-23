Heartdub Showcases All Digital Products and Innovations for the Fashion Industry at Magic Las Vegas





LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Heartdub recently attended Magic Las Vegas to showcase all kinds of digital products and the sustainable development of the fashion industry. As the hottest booth in the Supply Chain + Technology exhibit area, Heartdub was a hit with visitors from day one to the end of the show. Everyone fell in love with Heartdub ONE’s latest offering. Intense visuals immersed visitors in the digital world Heartdub built, and an entirely new interactive experience immersed visitors in virtual reality.

Heartdub ONE is the “Newtonian Engine of the Metaverse”, which uses ramming technology to open up a passageway to the virtual world and make the virtual world feel infinitely closer. For all visitors to the exhibition, the digital world is no longer far away, but at their doorstep.

Driven by innovation, Heartdub’s engineers demonstrated their professionalism at the trade show. “How to enable traditional companies to transform digitally”, “How to use technology to create digital twins with physical objects”, “How to facilitate the development of sustainable fashion through digitalization”. Several trending topics such as were discussed in detail with visitors. exhibition.

The Heartdub co-founder also attended the event and gave a public speech. With his detailed explanations, he provided his audience with obscure technical terms in a complete and understandable way. More and more visitors were drawn to his Heartdub booth to experience digital products, feel disruptive technological advances and envision the future of sustainable fashion together.

Heartdub at Magic Las Vegas was a success, with almost 1,000 purchase intents for Heartdub at this year’s MAGIC LAS VEGAS, the 4-day event ended successfully in Vegas.

MAGIC SHOW is currently the only professional apparel and fabric exhibition in the world that offers the most comprehensive services from raw materials to finished products and related industrial chains. With an exhibition scale of over 200,000 square meters this year, he attracted 96,000 professional visitors from the United States and more than 110 countries and regions. More than 3,200 exhibitors, from about 5,500 brands he brought products in 21,000 categories. According to official statistics, his MAGIC LAS VEGAS success rate this year reached as high as 80% of his, and Heartdub took advantage of this mega-exhibition to achieve another year of success.

From August 2021, the MAGIC SHOW is officially back at the VEGAS LVCC exhibition hall. Heartdub took him nine years to fully prepare for his MAGIC SHOW. He showed the world the fascination of the technology that physics engines bring and demonstrated the strengths Heartdub has built up over the last nine years. Whether it is technical research and upgrading, brand building and precipitation, or experience accumulation and reconciliation, all the time and efforts have yielded a positive answer in the debut of MAGIC LAS VEGAS.

The show was also attended by three of Heartdub’s virtual human colleagues. Riley, Jessica, and Rosa (left to right in the photo below) have different skin tones, personalities, and futuristic looks. Audiences showed high interest and interest in her three virtual employees, even asking for contact information for more in-depth virtual communication. These virtual employees fully demonstrate her Heartdub corporate values ​​of creativity, diversity and inclusion.

MAGIC LAS VEGAS “heartwarming gift” was sent out on the first day of the event. Everyone was interested in this “digital to physical” gift. Is there a gap between real and virtual?

But Heartdub’s technical prowess never disappoints. The moment the visitor received the physical gift and compared it with the software design, everyone was impressed with the perfect reproduction of the design. This gift is the best proof that we have achieved “Cost Reduction and Efficiency” with our products.

This year, two key partners joined Heartdub at MAGIC LAS VEGAS. Jiangsu Jujie is a microfiber company with his nearly 30-year history in high-end textile materials, New York-based designer his brand DANZ.

With the concept of exploring the perfect blend of aesthetics and technology, Jujie Microfiber combines polymer chemistry, differentiated spinning, application of bio-based degradable materials, water-based polyurethane, and microfiber pile technology like premium suede. Has a deep accumulation in the field. .

Jujie Microfiber participated in the exhibition with new fabrics to showcase more environmentally friendly and innovative materials and better industrial design. Jujie Microfiber’s belief in ‘benefiting communities and people’ aligns with Heartdub’s vision of ‘making the world a better place’. The two companies joined forces to participate in the exhibition, raising recognition with their advanced barrier technology and brand concept.

Heartdub’s long-term partner, DANZ, was founded by Danica Zheng, one of Teen Vogue’s most promising young designers, whose pieces have been worn by major celebrities worldwide and have been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, T Magazine, etc. Boldly innovating and challenging traditional fashion systems, we are dedicated to creating exquisite and sexy piece styles for the modern woman. It also includes a combination of culture and art.

Heartdub and DANZ explore and fuse technology and fashion in their respective fields to create a better future.

At the exhibition, Heartdub demonstrated its determination to use greener and digital means to empower design, enhance sales and dedicate itself to the sustainable development of the fashion industry. The brand concept, which emphasizes environmental protection and Tech for Social Good, was also well received by the community.

The four days of the exhibition were very rewarding and all the Dubers at Heartdub were blown away by the recognition Heartdub received for all their preparation and effort. Heartdub’s vision to make the world a better place has been reinforced once again.

Heartdub will continue to refine its products, promote the development of digital transformation, walk with pioneers, and strive for sustainable development and zero-waste manufacturing.

