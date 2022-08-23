Google refuses to reinstate man’s account after taking medical images of his son’s groin.technology





The New York Times first reported that Google denied reinstating a man’s account after it falsely flagged medical images of his son’s groin as child sexual abuse material (CSAM). did. Experts say it’s an inevitable pitfall of trying to apply technological solutions to social problems.

Experts have long warned of the limitations of automated child sexual abuse image detection systems. Especially as companies face regulatory and public pressure to address the existence of sexual abuse material.

These companies have access to a highly invasive amount of data about people’s lives. ACLU Senior His Staff Technician Daniel Kahn Gillmor says he still doesn’t understand the context of what people’s lives are really like. Just the facts of your life are all sorts of unreadable to these giant information companies. He added that the use of these systems by technology companies acting as agents for law enforcement puts people at risk of being wiped out by state power.

The man, identified only as Mark by The New York Times, took a picture of his son’s groin, noticed it was inflamed, and sent it to a doctor.The doctor used the image to diagnose Mark’s son. and prescribed antibiotics. Once the photos were automatically uploaded to the cloud, Google’s system identified them as his CSAM. Two days after that, Marks’ Gmail and other Google accounts that provide his phone service, including Google Fi, committed a serious violation of the company’s policies and posted potentially illegal and harmful content. The Times reported, citing a message on his phone, that he was disabled because of He later learned that Google had flagged another video that was on his phone and that San Francisco police had launched an investigation into him.

Mark has been acquitted of criminal charges, but Google says it supports the decision.

Google spokesperson Christa Muldoon said it follows U.S. law when defining what constitutes CSAM and uses a combination of hash matching technology and artificial intelligence to identify it and remove it from the platform. .

Muldoon added that Google staff who review CSAM are trained by medical professionals to look for rashes and other issues. However, they are not medical professionals themselves and did not consult a medical professional when considering each case.

According to Gillmor, this is just one way these systems can cause harm. For example, companies often put humans in the loop to address the limitations that algorithms may have in distinguishing between harmful sexual abuse images and medical images. However, due to the inherently limited expertise of these humans, they need more access to user data to get the right context for each case. Gillmor said it is a much more intrusive process that can be an ineffective way of detecting CSAM.

These systems can cause real problems for people, he said. And it’s not just that I don’t think these systems can catch all cases of child abuse, but that they do very badly for people in terms of false positives. Humans can get really messed up by simply making bad decisions. Because they have no reason to try to fix it.

Gilmore argued that technology is not the solution to this problem. In fact, he said, it could create many new problems.

There is a kind of techno-solutionist dream, [where people say], well, well, there are apps for finding cheap lunches, but why aren’t there apps for finding solutions to nasty social problems like child sexual abuse? Well, it may not be possible with the same kind of technology and skill set.

