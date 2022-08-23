Houston’s Startup Ecosystem Hits National Stage in September





Venture capitalists across the country will gather in Houston on September 12 to explore the city’s startup and innovation ecosystem at Venture Houston 2022, a one-day forum hosted by HX Venture Fund at The Ion. The He HX Venture Fund, a fund that invests in venture capital funds, was established in 2017 and serves as one of several catalysts to transform the Houston area into a world-class hub of innovation. The fund works to attract major venture capital firms outside of Houston risk his capital to the region.

Since 2017, Houston’s tech and innovation ecosystem has grown significantly. Houston is now considered her third fastest growing tech ecosystem for early stage companies in the country. The Houston firm last year raised $2.02 billion from his venture capital. This is a 420% increase from where he was five years ago.

We spoke with Sandy Guitar, Managing Director of HX Venture Funds, to discuss why Venture Houston 2022 is important to Houston’s continued success.

Why Venture Houston 2022 is important to the region and what conversations to expect?

Venture Houston is a conference showcasing future innovation in Houston. We bring venture capitalists whose investment strategies match the types of investments they offer in Houston to the stage alongside some of Houston’s best founders alongside corporate innovation leaders in Houston. .

Hold conversations aligned with key technology areas that are pillars of Houston’s strength. Conversations focused on best his practices in enterprise and consumer software, the energy transition, his science of life, space and mobility, and more.

The data shows that Houston has clear momentum. Since 2017, VC investments have nearly quintupled from $423 million to $2.02 billion in 2021, achieving an unprecedented annual growth rate of 47.4% doing. How is Houston positioned to remain the top market for investments?

We believe that innovative entrepreneurs are everywhere and are very prevalent in Houston. Historically, we have been a flyover city for many sophisticated sources of venture capital.Today , experienced venture capitalists from the coast have landed in Houston at our invitation and are excited about the investment opportunities here. There are entrepreneurs building category-changing companies that could disrupt some of the world’s most powerful fields of innovation, and venture capitalists are taking notice.

What can the Houston ecosystem do to support and nurture its innovation ecosystem and help startups increase access to capital?

The venture capitalists we partner with see us as an easy button to invest in Houston.At HX Venture Fund, we are committed to putting the kind of capital Houston needs to innovate. It is working. We applaud the many ecosystem players who are also making connections and adding value to the private enterprise process. Groups like Cannon, Greentown Labs, and Mass Challenge are also making a big difference.

Is there anything you would like people to know or add about HXVF and/or Venture Houston 2022?

We thank the corporate innovators in Houston for helping make all this happen. This work would not have been possible without the support of our limited partners. Limited Partners seek to support the innovation of their global companies by becoming customers, investors and acquirers of high-growth venture-backed technology companies, and are great corporate neighbors supporting Houston. .

Learn more about Houston’s innovation ecosystem.

