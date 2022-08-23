Google gives Singapore’s Mandai Nature $1 million to tackle climate crisis





New AI partnership with Singapore government

Also at Google’s 15th anniversary event in Singapore, the company announced a partnership between Google Cloud and the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) to develop new AI (artificial intelligence) solutions to improve how Singaporeans work and work. was created jointly. live.

As the first public-private AI partnership with a global technology company, the partnership also aims to deepen AI capabilities in public services and shape AI governance and ethics, Google said.

At the event, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said there are still great opportunities here in Singapore and in Asia as a whole, especially Southeast Asia.

In fact, Southeast Asia’s digital economy is just beginning, fueled by a huge, untapped and fast-growing digital consumer market, he said.

Located in the heart of Asia, Singapore is well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.

Other economic opportunities include the addition of a fifth certificate (digital marketing and e-commerce) to Google Career Certificates and an expanded employer consortium.

The consortium, which previously included 16 local companies, now includes 37 companies, providing graduates of Google’s Skills Ignition SG program with direct access to employment opportunities.

As part of the Skills Ignition SG program, Google expanded its training program to 60 Singaporeans. These selected trainees will take her 12-month full-time training program in Digital Marketing or Professional Cloud Architecture, extending from his previous 9 months.

Trainees will also receive mentorship from Google employees, more comprehensive development plans, and higher scholarships to match rising market prices, Google said.

King told CNA that he wants to help Singaporeans stay competitive in the digital economy.

For example, a Google Career Certificate (GCC) holder named Shakir first worked in a role working on logistics and IT troubleshooting in 2018 (when he entered the IT industry). Since then, GCC opened its doors to him, interviewers were so impressed with his knowledge that he landed him a role at a tech company, and eventually his career progress paved the way for him to become an analyst at Coinbase. I was.

50,000 parents and children trained in online safety

Amid growing exposure to online threats, Google has announced a partnership with the InfoComm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Media Literacy Council to train 50,000 parents and children on online safety over the next year. increase.

This will begin this week with roving online safety parks visiting selected schools, including CHIJ Katong and West Grove Primary School, King said.

If you look closely, 8-year-olds in Singapore are two years younger than the global average when it comes to getting used to digital services and devices. They must be building the right foundations to safely navigate the online world, he added.

We want children to develop safe habits online and develop the skills to intervene not only for themselves, but for others at home and school. , to create synergies and expand outreach activities to provide most, if not all, parents and children with appropriate online safety know-how.

