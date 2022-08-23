A restaurant run by robots opens in SF.Nationwide expansion planned





Not a restaurant in the traditional sense and certainly doesn’t look like it.

Mezil, a fully autonomous robotic restaurant resembling a large refrigerated container, opens Sunday, August 28th at Spark Social Food Park in San Francisco. This high-tech eatery is described by its founders as being the world’s first eatery.

While other automated restaurants are opening in San Francisco and certain other locations (and many fast food chains continue to automate some of their operations), Mejil has no onsite employees. It is the first restaurant to offer customers a customizable hot menu. to its founder. (With one exception, the staff loads her site with pre-prepared ingredients once a day.)

An automated approach that significantly reduces labor costs has enabled Mezuri to offer a menu of Mediterranean grain bowls, sides and beverages at significantly lower prices than similar fast-casual restaurants, making it healthier and more convenient. will be able to provide affordable meals. Options for neighborhood residents and workers.

In addition to offering ready-made bowls, touchscreen customers can assemble their own bowls from available materials, creating approximately 64,800 possible combinations.

Mezli was founded by a team of Stanford engineers Alex Kolchinski, Alex Gruebele, and Max Perham. As a graduate student at Stanford University, I realized that there were no convenient, affordable, healthy eating options nearby. Leveraging his technical background, he teamed up with Michelin-starred chef Eric Minich to combine robotics and culinary innovation to solve problems. Both ingredients and technology are developed in-house.

Developing menus with our technology allows us to create bespoke robotics to serve food with the highest level of freshness and quality, and build menus fully adapted to the robot’s capabilities. said the company.

The team began working full-time on Mezli in January 2021, participating in the Y Combinator startup accelerator and working in KitchenTown, San Mateo’s food and technology innovation center. In 2021, the team opened a pop-up restaurant, built a prototype robot, and attracted a large number of employees and investors.

Going forward, the Mezli team plans to expand the concept to multiple locations across the country, as well as expand the culinary options available through its platform.

Robotic Mezuri restaurants are smaller and cheaper to build than traditional fast-casual restaurants, so they can be deployed in a wider range of locations, the company said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chainstoreage.com/restaurant-run-robots-open-sf-plans-nationwide-expansion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos