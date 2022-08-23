YouTube launches dedicated podcast homepage for US users TechCrunch





Earlier this year, there were reports that YouTube would soon add a homepage dedicated to podcasts. This shows the company is getting more serious about its investment in podcasts and the potential advertising revenue they bring. Earlier today, YouTube confirmed to TechCrunch that the new podcast destination is live for US users after the URL was found to be live, ahead of the official announcement.

A dedicated podcast page, YouTube.com/podcasts, was launched last month, at least for some users, according to a report by 9to5Google. However, it did not appear in the website sidebar his navigation.

Asked for comment, YouTube told TechCrucnh that the URL is not globally available at this time.

“Podcast landing pages on YouTube help users explore new and popular podcast episodes, shows and creators, as well as recommend podcast content,” said YouTube spokesperson Paul Pennigton. says Mr. “Currently only available in the US.”

YouTube declined to answer further questions about its plans for podcasts in general or the destination itself. (If I had to guess, this could be one of the upcoming announcements at the upcoming YouTube Creators Event next month.)

To date, there have been some hints that YouTube is taking podcasts seriously, especially after Spotify entered the space with its support for video podcasts.

Last year, YouTube hired podcast executive Kai Chuk to spearhead efforts in the space and provide popular podcasters with cash to shoot shows, the report said. In March of this year, a site called Podnews leaked an 84-page presentation detailing his roadmap for the YouTube podcast. In a document, YouTube revealed plans to pilot this feature by ingesting RSS feeds. It also mentioned a new URL, YouTube.com/podcasts, but the link didn’t work at the time.

This document also helps clarify YouTube’s thinking on podcasts. It suggests that YouTube has plans to run audio ads sold by Google and other partners. This could provide a potential new revenue stream for the tech giant at a time when younger generations are shifting search behavior from Google to other platforms such as his TikTok. According to the document, YouTube will open up audio-first metrics to creators and will also integrate YouTube data into podcast measurement platforms such as Nielsen, Chartable and Podtrac.

Adding a top-level landing page for podcasts is a pretty significant move for the company.

Due to the growing importance and popularity of the various YouTube verticals, YouTube highlights these categories by providing their own home pages on the site, with links in the main navigation. Notably, in 2015 we did this with YouTube Gaming and in 2019 with YouTube Fashion (now Fashion & Beauty). On mobile, it also features a prominent link to YouTube Music that opens the companion app for the YouTube Music service. Podcasts could do the same in the future if you want to take advantage of the ability to drive traffic from your flagship app to your streaming service.

YouTube’s progress in podcasting follows a heavy investment on Spotify’s part in the media. The company has spent more than $1 billion on related acquisitions. He brought studios and exclusive programming in-house, launched paid podcast subscriptions, and developed podcast ad tech his platform and services. Spotify hyped up the revenue potential of the company’s podcast effort in June this year, noting that last year’s podcast business generated about 200 million, a 300% increase from 2020.

